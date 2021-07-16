Cayuga County Sheriff's Office honors retiring K9 member

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office held a ceremony Friday in honor of a retiring member of its K9 unit.

Sgt. Matthew Sloan and his retiring partner, Aron, received a plaque from Sheriff Brian Schenck in recognition of Aron's years of service to the community.

"K-9 Aron was an instrumental part of our team, and we hope he enjoys his days of retirement with his partner, Sergeant Matt Sloan," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The office also thanked Sean's K-9s, Jason Curtis and family, Nucor Steel Auburn. Inc. and Access to Home Care Services "for their valuable contributions and support for our K-9 Unit. Without them, none of this would be possible."

The sheriff's office recently welcomed a new member to its ranks with the addition of Pitt, who has been partnered with Deputy Jacob Slobe. Slobe and Pitt graduated in June from the canine academy held at the Sheriff’s Office Police Support Building in the Town of Camillus.

The academy consisted of 400 hours of training methods such as patrol tracking, building searches, obedience, agility and officer protection training.

