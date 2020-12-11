Cayuga County Sheriff's Office investigating vehicle thefts

Two vehicles taken from the village of Union Springs and the town of Aurelius have been located but detectives are still investigating the thefts, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

A post on the office's Facebook page Friday morning said both vehicles were taken during the last two days. Both were found abandoned near Union Springs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone who may have seen the vehicles or anyone walking during the late hours of Thursday night or early Friday morning in or around the village of Union Springs is asked to contact Detective Rob Franklin at (315) 253-1132, the post said. Anonymous tips can also be sent through the sheriff's office's website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1