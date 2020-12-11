 Skip to main content
Cayuga County Sheriff's Office investigating vehicle thefts
Cayuga County Sheriff's Office investigating vehicle thefts

  • Updated
Two vehicles taken from the village of Union Springs and the town of Aurelius have been located but detectives are still investigating the thefts, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

A post on the office's Facebook page Friday morning said both vehicles were taken during the last two days. Both were found abandoned near Union Springs. 

Anyone who may have seen the vehicles or anyone walking during the late hours of Thursday night or early Friday morning in or around the village of Union Springs is asked to contact Detective Rob Franklin at (315) 253-1132, the post said. Anonymous tips can also be sent through the sheriff's office's website.

Stolen vehicle found 1

A picture from a post on the Facebook page of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office shows one of two vehicles recently stolen from the village of Union Springs and the town of Aurelius. Both vehicles were recovered near the village of Union Springs. 
Stolen vehicle found 2

A picture from a post on the Facebook page of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office shows one of two vehicles recently stolen from the village of Union Springs and the town of Aurelius. Both vehicles were recovered near the village of Union Springs. 
