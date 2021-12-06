Cayuga County Sheriff's Office launches public survey

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is seeking public feedback on its operations via an online survey.

Sheriff's Brian Schenck announced a survey is posted online seeking input on all of his office's operations as they pursue a mission of "securing and maintaining a safe community, as well as enhancing the quality of life of all citizens by providing responsive, caring, unbiased, and professional Law Enforcement, Custody, Correctional, Security, and Civil Enforcement services," according a press release.

Surveys are part of a department effort to form community partnerships that the sheriff's office said are key to fulfilling its mission.

"We encourage and welcome all to complete this short questionnaire to help us gauge and improve our service," the press release said.

The survey can be found at cayugacounty.formstack.com/forms/ccso_2021_community_survey or by clicking on the link to the survey at the bottom of the sheriff's office website homepage at cayugacounty.us/155/Sheriffs-Office.

“I truly value your feedback and understand that the Sheriff’s Office does not belong solely to me and the men and women that work alongside me," Schenck said in a press release. "It belongs equally to those we serve. Our success in providing the best public safety services possible is dependent on your trust, respect, and partnership.”

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

