LAW ENFORCEMENT

Cayuga County Sheriff's Office says it's not selling shirts via text message

  • Updated
An example of a text message selling shirts that the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office says is not affiliated with them.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office said text messages offering shirts for sale with the office's patch are not authorized.

In a press release issued Monday, Sheriff Brian Schenck said the office has received numerous calls in reference to text messages being received by community members. The text message provides a link to a website that offers shirts for purchase that display the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office patch.

"The sale of these shirts, and use of the patch, have not been authorized by the Sheriff and have no affiliation with the Sheriff’s Office," Schenck said in the release.

