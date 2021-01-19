 Skip to main content
Cayuga County Sheriff's Office warns of thefts from vehicles in Fleming
CRIME

  • Updated
Lock Your Car

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office warning people to lock their vehicles after a number of recent thefts in Fleming.

 Provided

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance after a series of thefts of items from cars in Fleming.

The sheriff's office said in a post on its Facebook page that it is investigating various larcenies along Silver Street Road, Fleming Scipio Town Line Road and Route 34.

"Unknown perpetrators are entering unlocked vehicles and stealing anything of value," the post said. "Please check any security cameras you may have for possible video of suspicious vehicles or subjects."

Those with information can contact the office at (315) 253-1222 or send an anonymous tip at the office's website.

