Cayuga County surrogate judge candidates tout experiences

He joined the Cayuga County District's Attorney Office in 1995 and was promoted to chief assistant district attorney that same year. Adding he was first elected district attorney in 2007, he thanked voters for choosing him for that same position in the last four elections.

"I have been honored to appear in court every week on behalf of the people of Cayuga County. The district attorney's role, just as a judge's, is to ensure justice. This means consideration of all of the factors in each case. It also requires knowledge of the laws and sentencing options in order to propose an appropriate sentence that avoids unnecessary carceration while protecting our community," Budelmann said. "I work with victims and their families every week to ensure that they get justice while treating everyone in the system fairly."

He said he's resolved thousands of felony cases successfully and prosecuted over felony trials that have ended with guilty verdicts on charges ranging from murder to sexual assault to drug sales.

"The universal truth in the justice system is we will want to live in a safe community. That's true regardless of your party, age, gender or how much money you make. That's why the district attorney's office works so closely with our law enforcement and first responders to protect our community," he said.

Budelmann said Cayuga County is his home and his children were born and raised in the area and he feels his years of experience both in and outside of the courtroom have given him the judgement and legal experience to be surrogate court judge, saying his opponent had moved here from California, where laws are different.

