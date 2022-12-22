Cayuga County town justice resigns for 'failing to account properly for court funds'

A state Commission on Judicial Conduct investigation led to the resignation of a town justice in Cayuga County.

Philip Franklin, who was the town justice in Locke since 1991, resigned on Dec. 1. The commission said Wednesday that Franklin was being investigated for "failing to account properly for court funds."

The commission's investigation focused on Franklin's failure to submit mandatory reports and remittances to the state comptroller. Town justices are required to submit monthly reports by the 10th of every month, a spokesman for state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said Thursday.

A handbook for local justices outlines the reporting requirements. If a report is more than 30 days late, the comptroller's office will issue notices to the justice. A second notice will be sent if the report still hasn't been filed by the third week of the following month. If another month goes by without the report being submitted, the state comptroller's office advises the town to stop paying the justice's salary until the reports are up to date.

In Franklin's case, the comptroller's office encouraged the town of Locke to stop paying him because he fell behind on the reports. Locke Supervisor Richard Glenister told The Citizen on Thursday that while they received the request from the state comptroller's office, it was interpreted as a suggestion and not a directive. The town continued to pay Franklin until his resignation.

Glenister said the situation was "regrettable" but noted that Franklin did not engage in criminal conduct. He was disappointed that Franklin did not ask for help when he was unable to file the reports in a timely manner.

Franklin's resignation letter was submitted on Nov. 4. He expressed his gratitude to the town board and for the community's support.

More than a week later, he signed a stipulation to settle the matter with the state Commission on Judicial Conduct. As part of the stipulation, he agreed that he would not "seek nor accept judicial office at any time in the future." If he does not comply with the terms of the stipulation, the commission would revive its investigation.

The town of Locke recognized Franklin on its website after he resigned. In a brief note, the town thanked the longtime justice for his years of service.

With the town justice's seat vacant, Glenister said Jonathan Orkin, the town justice in Genoa, will fulfill those duties. The vacancy will be filled at the next general election in 2023.