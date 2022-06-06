Cayuga Nation denied injunction against Montezuma smoke shop

A U.S. District Court judge has denied a motion by the operators of a Montezuma smoke shop to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the Cayuga Nation.

However, the judge also declined to grant the nation a preliminary injunction against the smoke shop, saying the matter must first play out in the nation's civil court.

Judge Brenda Sannes issued the ruling Thursday following a May 4 hearing in the court's Northern District of New York. Speaking there were attorneys for the nation's governing council, which filed the lawsuit earlier this year against the operators of Pipekeepers Tobacco & Gas at 7153 Route 90 in Montezuma. The shop, located next to the Circle K gas station on Routes 5 and 20, opened in February.

Also speaking at the hearing were attorneys for the shop's operators, who include Cayuga Nation citizen Dusty Parker, his wife, Nora Weber, employee Andrew Hernandez and more than 10 other defendants. The lawsuit accuses them of selling untaxed cigarettes, cannabis and more in the nation's name but without its consent, allegedly costing the Cayugas an estimated $5 million in revenue.

The lawsuit, which further accuses the defendants of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, also names Finger Lakes Drive-In owner Paul Meyer and two LLCs of his as codefendants. Meyer renovated and sold the Montezuma property to Parker after the nation, on Jan. 1, forcibly evicted Pipekeepers from a Seneca Falls property that Meyer subleased to Parker to operate Pipekeepers. Meyer previously gave Parker a piece of the drive-in's property to open a short-lived smoke shop in a shipping container there, but it was shut down by the town of Aurelius in 2016.

Meyer's involvement in the lawsuit was only briefly discussed at the May 4 hearing. His attorney, David Tennant, said that involvement amounted to two "arms-length" property transactions.

Most of the hearing concerned Parker's status as a Cayuga citizen, and whether that affords him the same ability to sell untaxed cigarettes as the sovereign nation itself.

"He can't step into the shoes of the nation just because his racial background is Native American ... and wear that quilt of sovereignty," argued the nation's attorney, David Burch, of Barclay Camon LLP.

What distances Pipekeepers from the nation, and damages the Cayugas financially, is the fact that Parker is not sharing any profits from the shop with the nation, Burch said. Pipekeepers therefore deprives the Cayugas of one of the two major ways, along with gambling, that Native Americans are allowed to support themselves after having their lands and other resources stolen, he continued.

Parker's attorney, Daniel Hurteau, said the nation did the same thing to his client by seizing his Seneca Falls store and $200,000 worth of inventory, and selling it without compensating him.

"There's no difference between what we were doing and what they were doing," Hurteau said.

He added that Parker has been consulting with another attorney to make sure his business is "appropriate." Hurteau denied one part of the RICO allegation — that Parker is selling "rollies," or individual cigarettes without tax stamps or surgeon's general warnings — though Burch said photographic evidence shows them being sold at Pipekeepers. Not even the nation can sell rollies legally.

Hurteau went on to question the legitimacy of the nation's RICO lawsuit, saying it's part of a coordinated effort to "get my clients in as many courts as possible, running around trying to defend themselves." For that reason, he requested the court abstain from ruling on the federal lawsuit until the matter plays out in Cayuga Nation Civil Court, a doctrine known as tribal exhaustion.

Though Sannes ultimately agreed, the nation said in a statement that it's "pleased" with her order.

“The Cayuga Nation looks forward to vigorously continuing its enforcement proceedings in Nation court to prevent unlicensed individual operators from peddling contraband cigarettes," it said.

The nation will then resume pursuing its RICO allegations in federal court, it said. The lawsuit seeks $15 million in damages. Sannes ordered both parties to file a joint status report within 60 days.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

