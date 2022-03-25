Cayuga Nation suing over Cayuga County smoke shop

The Cayuga Nation is suing the operator of a new smoke shop in Cayuga County and his associates, claiming he's stealing business from the nation and operating without its authority.

According to court filings, the operator, Dustin Parker, opened Pipekeepers Tobacco & Gas in February at 7153 Route 90 in the town of Montezuma. Parker previously operated the same business at 126 E. Bayard St. in the town of Seneca Falls until the nation purchased the property from owner the Seneca-Cayuga Nation in December, then forcibly evicted Parker and the business on Jan. 1.

Along with Parker, the nation is suing Paul Meyer, the owner of the Finger Lakes Drive-In in Aurelius. Meyer, who gave a piece of the drive-in's property to Parker in 2016 so he could open a short-lived smoke shop there, also subleased the Seneca Falls property to Parker through an LLC, Justice for Native First People, and sold the Montezuma property to Parker through another LLC, C.B. Brooks.

The nation's lawsuit names Parker, Meyer and his two LLCs, and Nora Weber, Jose Verdugo Jr., Andrew Hernandez, Blue Bear Wholesale LLC of Akwesasne, New York, Iroquois Energy Group Inc. of Lockport, and 10 John Does. Weber is the wife of Parker and an employee of Pipekeepers. Verdugo and Hernandez also worked at the store, and Blue Bear and Iroquois Energy sold it untaxed gasoline, the nation said in its Feb. 10 complaint. The 10 John Does are believed to have helped Parker and Pipekeepers, but the nation could not confirm their identities.

Claiming Pipekeepers constitutes "a pattern of racketeering activities," including money laundering and the sale of untaxed cigarettes and marijuana, the nation's traditional leadership council filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of New York. It seeks an order preventing the defendants from operating an "illicit cigarette business" within the nation's reservation and $15 million in damages — three times the $5 million the nation estimates it has lost to Pipekeepers, which it calls a "RICO enterprise" in reference to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

"And so the enterprise continues, as Defendant Parker and his affiliate Defendants — flush with cash and inventory from their illegal enterprise — run a seat-of-the-pants operation, courting financial backers and looking for the next place to transiently set up shop. For the time being, it appears the Defendants have found such a place," the nation said, referring to the Montezuma property.

Parker, who is a Cayuga member, said in a March 15 affidavit responding to the complaint that Pipekeepers has no affiliation with the nation's traditional council led by Clint Halftown. Parker accused Halftown of evicting him from his Seneca Falls location without notice, confiscating about $200,000 worth of inventory and selling it at the reopened store under the name Lakeside Trading.

Though he did not directly respond to the nation's allegations of racketeering in his affidavit, Parker said that the Pipekeepers store in Montezuma is located in a commercially zoned area that's part of the nation's 64,000-acre reservation. While renovating the house on the property to provide drive-thru service, Parker added, he installed security measures that include cameras and fencing.

Parker's affidavit opposes the nation's request for a preliminary injunction against his business. A March 13 affidavit by Meyer does the same, though he argues his involvement in the matter is limited to "two arms-length real estate transactions" with Parker. He signed a four-year lease with the Seneca-Cayuga Nation for the Seneca Falls property in May, he said, and subleased it to Parker in June.

In November, Meyer said, the Seneca-Cayuga Nation told him Halftown accused Pipekeepers of being illegal. On Dec. 27, Meyer learned the Seneca-Cayuga Nation sold the building to the Cayuga Nation for $1 million. Meyer claimed Halftown's decision not to renew his lease violated its terms, and Meyer therefore intends to hold Halftown responsible for "unlawful interference."

According to Cayuga County property records, Meyer purchased the Montezuma property for $30,000 in July 2021, and sold it to Parker for $180,000 in January. Between the transactions, Meyer said, he extensively renovated the property. Responding to the nation calling the latter price "grossly inflated," Meyer said it was market value for a four-bedroom home on a 1.5-acre commercial property. In response to the nation saying the property isn't zoned commercial, Meyer said that allegation is based on out-of-date property tax records and not the current zoning map.

In a statement to The Citizen, Meyer said he's "not concerned about this RICO allegation" and reiterated that he's not closely involved in the case. But he attacked Halftown, saying he "unjustly bulldozes school nursery's (sic) and hires non native strongmen to physically beat and control other members." The statement refers to the Halftown council's February 2020 demolition of a Seneca Falls day care, store, schoolhouse and other buildings controlled by dissenting Cayugas, followed by violent conflicts between the nation's police force and those who protested the demolition.

