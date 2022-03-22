Charges pending in Throop natural gas tank explosion

Charges are pending in connection with a natural gas tank explosion Saturday night in Throop, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said Monday.

DEC police are investigating what the agency said was an "illegal fire" that ignited one of two 100-gallon compressed natural gas tanks that were being stored nearby on property used by Dirt Works of Auburn LLC, a construction and excavation company. The company has a garage at the end of Whitehead Lane, which is off Beech Tree Road.

The explosion could be felt from several miles away, with social media reports of it being heard from places as far away as Solvay. Throop Fire Department Chief Patrick Burns said there were no injuries from the blast, which did not cause major property damage.

DEC said the fire that sparked the explosion contained prohibited materials, including construction and demolition debris, household garbage, plastic toys and a 55-gallon drum filled with used oil filters.

The compressed natural gas tanks are used to fuel heavy equipment vehicles, Throop Assistant Fire Chief Brian Dahl said.

DEC said charges and site cleanup is pending, and the case remains under investigation. Dirt Works could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Throop and Port Byron fire departments were initially dispatched at 9:41 p.m. Saturday to investigate 911 calls about a possible explosion, but the exact location was not initially known, Burns said. Crews eventually narrowed it down to an area behind a garage used by excavation company Dirt Works on Whitehead Lane, which is off Beech Tree Road.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police and Throop's code enforcement and fire investigation team assisted at the scene, Burns said.

