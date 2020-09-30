Child Victims Act case against Auburn businessman resolved

In July, both sides signed a stipulation of discontinuance on the case that was filed with the court, which brings the matter to a resolution. The stipulation notes that the agreement to end the case was made without either party having to pay the other side's legal costs and with prejudice, which means the discontinuance is permanent.

Mark Whitford Jr., a partner at the Barclay Damon law firm in Syracuse who represented Speno in the matter, provided the following statement on the case this week: "The matter has been resolved. I have no further comment."

Rabinovich's attorney, Nappi, said "Ms. Rabinovich's lawsuit — which was brought pursuant to New York State's historic Child Victims Act — has been resolved, and the parties have agreed to make no further comment at this time. Ms. Rabinovich is pleased with these results and that she has the ability to start a new chapter in her life. She remains grateful to Governor Cuomo and for the efforts of the New York state Legislature which have helped her have this fresh start."