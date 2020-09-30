Child Victims Act case against Auburn businessman resolved

A lawsuit alleging child sex abuse filed by a Florida resident against an Auburn business owner is resolved.
Patricia Rabinovich, who grew up in Auburn, filed a legal complaint last year under the New York State Child Victims Act in state Supreme Court in Cayuga County against Michael Speno, proprietor of Speno Music in downtown Auburn. Rabinovich said Speno sexually abused her starting when she was 9 years old in 1976 and the conduct continued until she was 16. She said Speno was 18 when the abuse started.
Speno denied the allegations, initially in a statement issued through his attorney shortly after being served with the lawsuit in September 2019 and later in the legal answer filed in December with the state Supreme Court in Cayuga County, where the lawsuit was filed. His legal answer also asked for the court to dismiss the lawsuit.
Public court filings in the case stopped after a February request for a preliminary conference with the court filed by Rabinovich's attorney, Hillary M. Nappi of the New York City law firm of Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP. Weeks after that, the state's courts began a months-long shutdown of most civil proceedings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In July, both sides signed a stipulation of discontinuance on the case that was filed with the court, which brings the matter to a resolution. The stipulation notes that the agreement to end the case was made without either party having to pay the other side's legal costs and with prejudice, which means the discontinuance is permanent.
Mark Whitford Jr., a partner at the Barclay Damon law firm in Syracuse who represented Speno in the matter, provided the following statement on the case this week: "The matter has been resolved. I have no further comment."
Rabinovich's attorney, Nappi, said "Ms. Rabinovich's lawsuit — which was brought pursuant to New York State's historic Child Victims Act — has been resolved, and the parties have agreed to make no further comment at this time. Ms. Rabinovich is pleased with these results and that she has the ability to start a new chapter in her life. She remains grateful to Governor Cuomo and for the efforts of the New York state Legislature which have helped her have this fresh start."
The Child Victims Act, which Cuomo signed into law in February 2019, extended the statute of limitations so people can file civil claims of child sexual abuse until they turn 55 years old. The statute of limitations for felony child sex abuse crimes was also extended so alleged victims have until age 28 to press charges. A provision of the act also opened up a one-year "look-back" period for people to file civil lawsuits if they could not pursue damages for alleged abuse that occurred under the old law.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.