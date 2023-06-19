A home improvement contractor from Preble has pleaded guilty to felony fraud and will spend time in prison.

The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office announced that Michael Young entered a guilty plea in Cayuga County Court last week to first-degree scheme to defraud.

Prosecutors said Young took $19,000 in May through August 2022 from two couples in southern Cayuga County to perform work that he never completed. He took $12,000 from one couple in the town of Locke after completing different work for them, but never finished the additional work for which they paid. Young also collected $7,000 from a couple in the town of Summerhill for work never done.

Young is expected to receive a 2- to 4-year prison sentence and be ordered to pay full restitution when sentenced on July 25.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina handled the prosecution for the DA's office.

“Most home improvement contractors are hard working and honest. But as this case shows, unscrupulous individuals will take advantage of homeowners who are in need of repairs or improvements," District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said in a news release. "If you believe that you have been defrauded in this manner, keep documentation and contact the appropriate law enforcement agency."