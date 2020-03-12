Cortland 18-year-old sentenced for burglarizing camper in Moravia

Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina didn't recommend prison time, either, instead advocating for six months in jail as a shock component of a five-year probation term.

"It's my job to ask for leniency and I'm going to do that," defense counsel Rome Canzano said. He requested Leone to impose the probation sentence, counting Wherry's 14 days in jail as a shock component, and grant him youthful offender status.

Leone told Wherry he wouldn't sentence him to prison but also wouldn't grant him youthful offender. "I don't want to ruin your life, but I also want to protect the community," he said.

Wherry was sentenced to spend four months in jail, with credit for the two weeks he spent in custody, to be followed by five years of probation. Wherry was also ordered to pay a $325 surcharge, $50 DNA testing fee and obey an order of protection benefiting the owner of the burglarized camper.

Also in court:

• An Auburn man pleaded guilty to selling cocaine in the city on two occasions. Willie James, 44, said in court Thursday that he sold a quantity of cocaine to another person near Arterial West on March 14 and Genesee Street on June 6.