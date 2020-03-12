Cortland 18-year-old sentenced for burglarizing camper in Moravia

AUBURN — An 18-year-old from Cortland County will spend a little over three months in jail for missing an interview with the Cayuga County Probation Department prior to his sentencing.
On Dec. 5, Michael Wherry admitted he burglarized a camper in Moravia on May 29 with the intent to commit larceny. Judge Thomas Leone promised him a conditional sentence of five years on probation and community service for pleading guilty to third-degree burglary, a class D felony. Youthful offender status was also a possibility at the time.
But Wherry's promised sentence was jeopardized when he didn't go to a Jan. 16 appointment to be interviewed by probation for his pre-sentencing report.
When he showed up to court Feb. 27, his initial sentencing date, Leone remanded him into custody. "He's lucky I'm not going back on the deal," Leone said during the February proceeding.
At Wherry's rescheduled sentencing on Thursday, probation officer Nicholas Flanigan told Leone he was concerned to find that Wherry was also on probation in Cortland County and that he didn't actually live with his mother, though he said he did.
However, Flanigan strongly recommended a punishment without a state prison term, which he felt would "create a higher negative impact" in the long run. Wherry previously received youthful offender status prior to his burglary conviction.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina didn't recommend prison time, either, instead advocating for six months in jail as a shock component of a five-year probation term.
"It's my job to ask for leniency and I'm going to do that," defense counsel Rome Canzano said. He requested Leone to impose the probation sentence, counting Wherry's 14 days in jail as a shock component, and grant him youthful offender status.
You have free articles remaining.
Leone told Wherry he wouldn't sentence him to prison but also wouldn't grant him youthful offender. "I don't want to ruin your life, but I also want to protect the community," he said.
Wherry was sentenced to spend four months in jail, with credit for the two weeks he spent in custody, to be followed by five years of probation. Wherry was also ordered to pay a $325 surcharge, $50 DNA testing fee and obey an order of protection benefiting the owner of the burglarized camper.
Also in court:
• An Auburn man pleaded guilty to selling cocaine in the city on two occasions. Willie James, 44, said in court Thursday that he sold a quantity of cocaine to another person near Arterial West on March 14 and Genesee Street on June 6.
James, of 29 Liberty St., was picked up on an indictment warrant by Auburn police Dec. 6 with five counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to Cayuga County arrest records.
After James and his wife discussed the plea deal with defense counsel David Elkovitch, James pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies.
Likely avoiding a maximum of 12 years in prison as a second felony offender, James was promised a conditional sentence of 4.5 years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision.
He had previously served 12 years in prison for a 2005 first-degree robbery conviction in Monroe County, according to the New York State Department of Corrections Supervision inmate database.
The plea bargain also included $430 in restitution, as well as forfeiture of $345 and a 2004 Cadillac Escalade. His sentencing is scheduled for June 11.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.