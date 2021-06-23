Cortland man charged with rape in Cayuga County

A Cortland man was arrested and charged with first-degree rape on Wednesday following an incident overnight in Moravia.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a reported rape at an undisclosed location in the town of Moravia at about 3:34 a.m. Detectives investigated and identified the suspect as Jordan Smith, 22, of 16 Pendleton St., Cortland. The sheriff's office said Smith had fled the scene before patrol officers arrived, but he was later found and taken into custody in the city of Cortland at 44 Rickard St.

Smith was charged with first-degree rape, a class B felony. He was arraigned in Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part court and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail on $15,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

The sheriff's office said the Cortland Police Department assisted in locating Smith.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Joshua Blanchard at (315) 253-3902. Anonymous tips can also be left through the sheriff's website tips portal at https://www.cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

