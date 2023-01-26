Cortland man sentenced after string of Cayuga County larcenies

AUBURN — A Cortland man will be serving time in prison following a series of crimes that included thefts of snowmobiles, trailers and guns.

Tyler W. Hulslander, 27, with a previous address of 15 Brown Ave., was in front of Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas Leone for sentencing Thursday. He had been facing charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree grand larceny, petit larceny and two counts of third-degree grand larceny before reaching a plea deal with prosecutors last fall.

Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina said in court that Hulslander embarked on a "crime spree" in the county from late 2021 to early 2022, when he was found in a stolen pickup truck on Jan. 14.

John Price, Hulslander's attorney, noted that his client's pre-sentence investigation report shows he had accepted responsibility for his actions. When Leone asked Hulslander if there was anything he wanted to say, the defendant said he had pleaded guilty, admitted responsibility "and I just want to get this part of my life over and done with."

As part of a previous agreement when Hulslander pleaded guilty in October, he was sentenced to six years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision for the second-degree burglary count. For two counts of third-degree grand larceny, he was sentenced to two to six years in state prison and was also sentenced to two to six years in prison on the third-degree criminal possession of stolen property charge. For the fourth-degree grand larceny charge, Hulslander was sentenced to 1 and 1/3 to 4 years in state prison. All of those sentences are running concurrently.

The first-degree grand larceny and petit larceny counts were satisfied as a result of his plea. He will also need to pay $2,050 in restitution.

Huslsander was arrested in January 2022 when New York State Police checked a trespassing complaint reported in the town of Genoa. He was discovered in a pickup truck that had been reported stolen in Syracuse. The truck had guns and drugs inside and a stolen ATV in the back, police said at the time.

He was later tied to a burglary and theft at a hunting lodge, plus the theft of two trailers and a total of seven snowmobiles from multiple areas, including the town of Venice, authorities have said. Valdina said in court Thursday that all of the snowmobiles and both trailers have since been recovered.

Also in court:

• An Auburn man was sentenced to county jail time and probation on a charge involving the sexual performance of a child.

Cody M. Elmer, 23, was also before Leone in court Thursday, on a charge of promoting a sexual performance by a child. He was sentenced to six months of incarceration in the Cayuga County Jail followed by 10 years of probation.

• Erica T. Paoff, 25, with a most recent address of 8 Washington St., Auburn, was sentenced to five years of felony probation and ordered to participate in the drug court program for a third-degree burglary charge.

• Kyle Session, 36, was in front of Leone on charges of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Session was sentenced to five years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision for one of the third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance charges.

• Kavita C. Singletary, 40, Rochester, was before Leone on charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. As a part of a previous agreement, the weapon charge was reduced to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. Singletary was sentenced to five years of shock probation with the first six months in the county jail for both the attempted weapon possession count and one of the third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charges, with both sentences running concurrently. The other criminal possession of a controlled substance charge was satisfied as a result of her plea.

• Damien M. Wrana, 21, with a previous address of 127 Owasco St., Auburn, was also sentenced Thursday. Leone ordered five years of shock probation, with the first six months at the county jail. Wrana already served six months in jail and was released in December.