Cortland police officer shot; standoff ends after 12 hours

The Cortland police officer arriving at 12 Elm St. to check on a domestic disturbance complaint Friday night was shot three times in the legs by a man on the porch, later identified as Clark, and returned fire, city Police Chief F. Michael Catalano said late Friday.

The officer arrived at the scene and met with gunfire from a .22-caliber semiautomatic rifle, Lt. Michael Strangeway said. Clark struck the officer at least three time. The officer retreated behind his patrol vehicle and applying a tourniquet to his leg.

“As our officer exited the vehicle, he was met by gunfire from the front porch,” Catalano said, adding that patrol cars from city, Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and SUNY Cortland University Police quickly arrived and pulled the officer to safety.

A second officer arrived, drew his weapon and began firing back at Clark, Strangeway said, as other arriving police from other agencies pulled the injured officer to safety. Clark was wounded by a single gunshot to his left forearm, was taken to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center and transferred to Upstate University Hospital.

The standoff continued through the night.