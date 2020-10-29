Court upholds Cayuga Nation's protection against foreclosures

Seneca County has lost another legal battle in its decade-long effort to foreclose on Cayuga Indian Nation of New York property for unpaid taxes.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this month upheld a lower court's decision that bars property foreclosures against federally recognized Indian tribes. In a series of decisions dating back to 2012, courts have said the Cayuga Nation is protected by sovereign immunity against lawsuits and that applies to efforts to enforce the collection of property taxes.

"The Cayuga Nation once again applauds the forceful decision issued today by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit recognizing its sovereignty and total immunity from state and local taxation," the Cayuga Nation said in a press release Friday. "A unanimous three-judge panel put an end to Seneca County’s persistent but misguided attempts to foreclose on lands owned by the Cayuga Nation."

Seneca County began foreclosure proceedings against the Cayuga Nation in 2010, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from several years earlier that said Indian tribes did not have an automatic exemption from paying state and local taxes on lands that they purchase on the open market.