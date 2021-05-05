Criminal charges filed against man hurt in fight on Cayuga Nation land

A Seneca County man who sued the Cayuga Nation Police Department's leader and a private security firm, alleging he was assaulted during a 2020 fight on nation property, is now facing criminal charges stemming from the same incident.
The Seneca Falls Police Department issued a criminal summons Tuesday to Charles R. Bowman, 47, of Fayette, charging him with third-degree assault and third-degree criminal trespass. He is to answer to the charges in Seneca Falls Town Court at a later date. Police said the charges resulted from a "signed prosecutor's information" filed by the Seneca County district attorney with the town court.
The violent clash between the nation's traditional members and Cayuga Nation police and security personnel took place Feb. 29, 2020 on nation property in Seneca Falls. Fighting broke out after a press conference held by the Cayuga Nation Chiefs of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy at a site the traditional faction had occupied for several years. The Cayuga Nation Police Department was formed by federal representative Clint Haltown, whose leadership the traditional Cayugas oppose.
A week prior to the clash, Halftown's forces raided the site and destroyed buildings, claiming the property was being occupied illegally. Citing the nation's sovereign status, local law enforcement did not intervene in that property dispute.
Seneca County authorities did launch an investigation into the Feb. 29, 2020, incident. Recently, the district attorney convened a grand jury to review the matter.
Bowman, who is not a Cayuga Nation citizen, had worked for the traditional faction at the property, which housed a convenience store. He claimed he was trying to assist a woman in the middle of the melee that day and was assaulted in the process. The nation, though, said Bowman attacked its officers.
"The Nation’s police officers were peacefully protecting Nation property without arms or force, and several of them were beaten, kicked and injured by Mr. Bowman and his mob," a Cayuga Nation statement issued Tuesday night said.
"The Nation commends the Seneca Falls Police Department, the Seneca County District Attorney and the grand jurors for their diligent and careful work. The Nation and its police department look forward to future cooperation on matters of shared importance."
Bowman, who was briefly hospitalized following the incident, filed a lawsuit in state Supreme Court in Seneca County in February against Mark Lincoln, the Cayuga Nation police superintendent, and Pathfinder Solutions LLC, an Indiana-based security firm that was hired to assist Cayuga Nation police during that time. An undetermined number of as-yet unidentified Pathfinder employees are also named as defendants.
In the lawsuit, Bowman said he was "mercilessly punched and kicked" and pepper-sprayed in the face "while he was captured and helpless." He said one of the unidentified defendants "grabbed and groped Charles' crotch and penis" twice, one during a physical search of his body and once after the search.
The Cayuga Nation itself, which is a sovereign entity immune to civil lawsuits, is not named as a defendant. The defendants in the case have not yet answered the complaint.
The attorney representing Bowman, John P. McNamara, of Ithaca, said he was disturbed to hear that his client is now charged criminally.
"I am shocked, with the video that is out there that clearly shows him being abused, that this is how a local system would be treating someone in his shoes," he said Wednesday morning, adding that the charges do not "change the trajectory" of the lawsuit.
Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer