Criminal charges filed against man hurt in fight on Cayuga Nation land

Bowman, who is not a Cayuga Nation citizen, had worked for the traditional faction at the property, which housed a convenience store. He claimed he was trying to assist a woman in the middle of the melee that day and was assaulted in the process. The nation, though, said Bowman attacked its officers.

"The Nation’s police officers were peacefully protecting Nation property without arms or force, and several of them were beaten, kicked and injured by Mr. Bowman and his mob," a Cayuga Nation statement issued Tuesday night said.

"The Nation commends the Seneca Falls Police Department, the Seneca County District Attorney and the grand jurors for their diligent and careful work. The Nation and its police department look forward to future cooperation on matters of shared importance."

Bowman, who was briefly hospitalized following the incident, filed a lawsuit in state Supreme Court in Seneca County in February against Mark Lincoln, the Cayuga Nation police superintendent, and Pathfinder Solutions LLC, an Indiana-based security firm that was hired to assist Cayuga Nation police during that time. An undetermined number of as-yet unidentified Pathfinder employees are also named as defendants.