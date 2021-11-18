'Destroyed my family': Sister of 2019 Auburn murder victim addresses shooter

Looking straight at a person who had shot and killed her brother, Sarah Reed told Lucciano Spagnola about how his actions have affected her family.

Spagnola, one of four defendants charged in Joshua Poole's 2019 shooting death, was sentenced in Cayuga County Court Thursday to 17 years to life in prison. Reed, Poole's sister, spoke during the proceeding before Judge Thomas Leone issued his decision.

"You really destroyed my family and I want you to understand that," she said to Spagnola.

She said her brother, who was 36 at the time of his death at 8 Delevan St. in Auburn, had two children. Reed told Spagnola, now 19, that she hopes he will "take this as a lesson," get the help he needs and turn his life around.

Before and after Reed spoke, Leone expressed his condolences. The judge later sentenced Spagnola to 17 years to life in prison for two counts of second-degree murder. Leone promised Spagnola that sentence when the defendant pleaded guilty to the murder counts, plus less serious charges, just days before he was poised to go to trial in September.

Spagnola received a sentence of 15 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision for the conviction of first-degree attempted robbery. He was also sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years for a fourth-degree conspiracy conviction. Each sentence is set to run concurrently.

Auburn Police Department identified Spagnola and co-defendant Gage Ashley as the shooters at the scene at 8 Delevan St. in 2019, but Spagnola couldn't be charged with first-degree murder because he was 17 at the time.

Prior to Leone giving his decisions, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said the DA's office was prepared to take Spagnola to trial, adding that the office and police spent "countess hours, countless resources," only for Spagnola to plead guilty days before jury selection was to kick off.

She added that the office felt Spagnola hadn't shown any remorse during the police and court proceedings beyond how it affected him personally, and noted that he didn't mention any regret for what he did to Poole or his family in Spagnola's pre-sentence investigation report. She said Spagnola had blamed drugs, alcohol and other factors time and time again.

"He takes no personal responsibility for his actions," she said.

With that in mind, Grome Antonacci, said the DA's office was recommending that Spagnola get 19 years to life for the second-degree murder conviction.

Ben Susman, one of Spagnola's court-appointed defense attorneys along with Norm Chirco, said he believes Spagnola has taken responsibility and "knows what he did." Susman added that he has seen "this young man deteriorate" over time. He also said Spagnola was 17 at the time of Poole's murder and pointed out that at one point in the pre-sentence investigation report, Spagnola said he wished he had simply gotten a normal job "like most people."

Susman asked that Spagnola be given 16 years to life, which Susman noted was the original offer from the DA's office. Grome Antonacci later said the DA's office offered that sentence months before the trial was set to begin and Spagnola had refused it.

When asked if there was anything he wanted to say, Spagnola apologized to Reed and Poole's family. He also stated it wasn't his intention to harm Poole and acknowledged the victim was a brother, son and father.

"If I could go back in time and change it, I would," Spagnola said.

Before issuing the sentence, Leone said he had prior experiences with Spagnola due to being a family court judge. Noting that Spagnola had described the actions as stupid at one point during the pre-sentence investigation report, Leone said Spagnola "took an individual's life due to your own stupidity."

Leone also said he felt Spagnola had accepted some responsibility for his actions but had also blamed drugs and alcohol.

Spagnola and Ashley were originally set to both be on trial in September, but Spagnola admitted guilt a couple days before jury selection was slated to start. On the second day of jury selection in his trial, Ashley also pleaded guilty. He had received second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and fourth-degree conspiracy charges, and was also facing counts for first-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

Two additional people received charges connected to Poole's death. Tyree Anglin pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in June. He is expected to see a sentence of 10 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. The fourth defendant, Christian Rivera, was indicted in 2020 on charges including second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Authorities said Rivera hadn't been at the actual shooting but planned the robbery that resulted in Poole's death, alleging he provided money for the masks and gloves to be used for the robbery and provided the 20-gauge shotgun and 9-millimeter handgun used in the incident.

Ashley was initially scheduled to also be sentenced Thursday. Grome Antonacci said after Thursday's sentencing that Ashley is now set to be in court Dec. 2. She also noted Anglin's sentencing is currently planned for Dec. 23 and a jury trial date for Rivera is pending.

Grome Antonacci said Spagnola's apology to Reed and Poole's family in court Thursday was the first time she had heard him voice such regret. She also noted Poole's death was on Nov. 15, 2019.

"This went on for two years. He had every opportunity to take accountability," she said.

After the sentencing, Susman said he didn't agree with Grome Antonacci's assessment that Spagnola hadn't shown any remorse, noting that Spagnola said in the pre-sentence investigative report that he thinks about the shooting all the time. While Susman said he wasn't making excuses for Spagnola's actions, he said the defendant was a 17-year-old at the time who was "heavily influenced by bad people" and was given drugs, alcohol, weapons and more.

"Obviously, this is tragic for the family of Joshua Poole and it was heart-wrenching hearing the story about his kids and it's just awful, but also there's a sadness to these young men who clearly were influenced and did a horrible thing," Susman said. "And now they're going to prison for it, they're serving their time."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

