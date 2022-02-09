Detectives believe Onondaga County deputy shot wife, son before killing himself

The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office has released new details on its investigation into Monday's fatal shooting, which they now believe was a homicide-suicide case involving one of the agency's deputies.

The sheriff's office responded to a reported shooting at a Clay home around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Off-duty Deputy Isaac Eames, 48, was found shot to death, while his wife, Karen Eames, 46, and son, Troy Eames, 21, were also found shot and taken to Upstate University Hospital. Troy Eames died later Monday.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the sheriff's office said Karen Eames has improved from critical to serious condition. She told investigators that her husband is the person who shot her.

Karen Eames was shot once in the arm and once in the face, the sheriff's office said. Troy Eames also was shot once in the head.

The autopsy on Isaac Eames determined that he sustained one gunshot wound to the head fired from close proximity. "Detectives believe this is consistant with a self-inflicted wound," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said it confirmed that Isaac’s department-issued gun, a Glock model 21 .45 caliber, was used in the shooting, with eight rounds discharged.

The investigation is continuing, the sheriff's office said. The Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Attorney General’s Office are assisting with the probe.

