District that includes Cayuga County courts orders virtual proceedings amid coronavirus

Arraignments and emergency court proceedings in Cayuga County will be held over Skype to further limit courthouse foot traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic.
An order from 7th Judicial District Judge Craig J. Doran instructed all court proceedings across eight counties in the district, including Cayuga County, to use video conference technology to conduct emergency and essential court proceedings. The recent adjustment followed a March 17 memorandum ordering all non-essential civil and criminal court proceedings, including trials, to be postponed for 45 to 60 days.
Those types of proceedings are still suspended on that timeframe, Jeanna Savage, spokesperson for the 7th Judicial District, said Monday.
On March 17, a skeleton crew of Cayuga County Court staff was consolidated into the Historic Old Post Office Building at 157 Genesee St. so essential functions could still be conducted in person.
Utilizing technology such as Skype in the courts is intended to reduce the physical presence in courthouses even more, although Savage said "there's always room for exceptions." A request to physically come into a court for an essential legal matter will have to be approved by the administrative and supervising judges.
There's currently not a way for news media or members of the public to join these proceedings virtually.
"If there are people that want to witness a procedure, they're going to have to contact the court," Savage said. From there, it would be possible to watch a proceeding from another area of the courthouse with a court employee's access to the Skype conference.
The courthouse won't be the only place Skype will be utilized. Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck started working with the 7th Judicial District in mid-March to bring technology for off-site arraignments to the Cayuga County Jail. That technology is now ready to go.
Defendants will still be arraigned on their criminal charges through the jail's Centralized Arraignment Part, but that process will now be done over Skype. Schenck said they plan to carry out the arraignments with County Supreme Court Judges Mark Fandrich and Thomas Leone dialing in remotely. Defense attorneys still come in to do arraignments twice a day in two-hour shifts.
The sheriff's office might explore using Skype to let inmates communicate with their counsel, rather than have attorneys visit the jail for in-person visits.
"We will be exploring that, but right now, (there's) really nothing in the immediate pipeline to do that," Schenck said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.