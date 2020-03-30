District that includes Cayuga County courts orders virtual proceedings amid coronavirus

There's currently not a way for news media or members of the public to join these proceedings virtually.

"If there are people that want to witness a procedure, they're going to have to contact the court," Savage said. From there, it would be possible to watch a proceeding from another area of the courthouse with a court employee's access to the Skype conference.

The courthouse won't be the only place Skype will be utilized. Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck started working with the 7th Judicial District in mid-March to bring technology for off-site arraignments to the Cayuga County Jail. That technology is now ready to go.

Defendants will still be arraigned on their criminal charges through the jail's Centralized Arraignment Part, but that process will now be done over Skype. Schenck said they plan to carry out the arraignments with County Supreme Court Judges Mark Fandrich and Thomas Leone dialing in remotely. Defense attorneys still come in to do arraignments twice a day in two-hour shifts.

The sheriff's office might explore using Skype to let inmates communicate with their counsel, rather than have attorneys visit the jail for in-person visits.

"We will be exploring that, but right now, (there's) really nothing in the immediate pipeline to do that," Schenck said.

Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.

