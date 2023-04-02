The driver of a car that crashed into two others on East Genesee Street in Auburn in January has been charged with eight offenses.

Joel Edward Rusin Jr., 21, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree (reckless) criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, as well as aggravated DWI, driving while ability impaired combined drugs and alcohol and more for his role in the Jan. 21 crash, the Auburn Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

The charges were delayed because Rusin's blood was sent to the New York State Police Crime Laboratory System for toxicology, which found his blood alcohol level was .2%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

Rusin turned himself in Saturday, and was processed and released on an appearance ticket.

Police said the crash was set in motion by a fight at Swaby's Tavern on South Street at about 11:50 p.m. that night. A Michael E. Stanton, 25, was arrested there for disorderly conduct, a violation, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. Afterward, as police were escorting Rusin's brother to a patrol vehicle, Rusin pulled up next to the officers in his BMW and sped away eastbound at what police estimated to be 65 mph. He then lost control of his car and crashed into a Chevy Silverado parked at the corner of East Genesee Street and Seminary Avenue, flipping it on its side and sending debris all over the street and sidewalk. A Subaru Legacy was also damaged, and Rusin's car was totaled. He was the only person injured in the crash.

Rusin subsequently ran from his car, which was stopped in the middle of the street on East Hill. Police located him at his residence at 19 Myrtle Ave. a short time later. He was transported to the emergency room at Auburn Community Hospital for his injuries in the crash, and while there voluntarily submitted to a blood draw, police said.

Rusin's other charges are DWI (first offense), reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, speeding and failure to keep right.