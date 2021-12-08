Driver ticketed after August bus crash on Thruway in Cayuga County

A tour bus driver has been ticketed after a crash in August on the New York State Thruway near Weedsport.

The New York State Police issued tickets to Fermin Vasquez, 66, of Wingdale, for unsafe lane change and a records violation, according to Trooper Tara McCormick, Troop T's public information officer. Bus drivers are required to maintain certain records, such as their itinerary and the time they started and ended their service.

Troopers reviewed Vasquez's cellphone usage and determined he wasn't using his cellphone at the time of the crash. Toxicology reports were also negative, according to McCormick.

After conferring with the Cayuga County District Attorney's office, no criminal charges will be filed.

The tickets were issued following an investigation that concluded in November. McCormick said the inquiry was complicated due to the language barrier. The bus owned by Poughkeepsie-based JTR Transportation was carrying 56 passengers, many of whom did not speak English.

"It delayed being able to take depositions quickly," she added. "We had to make sure that everyone was in good health and able to be interviewed."

The crash occurred on Aug. 14. The bus, which originated in the Poughkeepsie area and was heading to Niagara Falls, was traveling westbound on the Thruway when it exited the roadway and rolled over on the shoulder.

Vasquez and the 56 passengers were injured in the wreck. Numerous ambulances and fire departments from Cayuga and neighboring counties responded to the scene. Both westbound lanes of the Thruway were blocked for more than an hour due to the emergency response.

The injured passengers were transported to Auburn Community Hospital and Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. While there were some passengers with serious injuries, no one died in the crash.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.