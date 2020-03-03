Drug charge dropped against man convicted of 1994 Auburn murder

A felony drug charge against a local man convicted of a 1994 Auburn murder was dropped Tuesday in Auburn City Court, the man's defense counsel said.

Spokesman Trooper Mark O'Donnell said Swift possessed a controlled substance, was drinking alcohol in the vehicle and driving with an expired inspection and without a license.

Swift was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class D felony.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Defense attorney David Elkovitch, who represented Swift, said the charge was dismissed during Auburn City Court on Tuesday morning.

The drug charge was the result of an unmarked medication bottle found in the vehicle that Swift didn't own but had permission to use, Elkovitch said. He continued that the medication bottle belonged to the car's owner, who provided a prescription for it.