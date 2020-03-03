Drug charge dropped against man convicted of 1994 Auburn murder

A felony drug charge against a local man convicted of a 1994 Auburn murder was dropped Tuesday in Auburn City Court, the man's defense counsel said.
Sammy Swift, 62, was arrested Jan. 26 following a traffic stop by New York State Police near Benton and Orchard streets in Auburn.
Spokesman Trooper Mark O'Donnell said Swift possessed a controlled substance, was drinking alcohol in the vehicle and driving with an expired inspection and without a license.
Swift was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class D felony.
Defense attorney David Elkovitch, who represented Swift, said the charge was dismissed during Auburn City Court on Tuesday morning.
The drug charge was the result of an unmarked medication bottle found in the vehicle that Swift didn't own but had permission to use, Elkovitch said. He continued that the medication bottle belonged to the car's owner, who provided a prescription for it.
Swift was ultimately fined for two violations, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and consumption of alcohol in the vehicle, Elkovitch said.
His 1995 convictions for second-degree murder and first-degree robbery were vacated by Judge Thomas Leone in 2008 before being reinstated by the state Appellate Division-Fourth Department in Rochester.
Swift was convicted for beating Stephen DeLuca Sr. to death during a robbery home invasion in Auburn. He was released from parole supervision on Jan. 1.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.