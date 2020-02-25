Emptied-out upstate NY correctional facility hosts experiment for inmates, deputies

At the former Monroe County Correctional Facility in Brighton, a small group of inmates interact with jail deputies in a way once foreign to both groups.

They eat together. They discuss their days, and what steps the inmates have made toward future crime-free independence. They play basketball and recreational games.

There has even been a cornhole tournament.

"I lost but I'd never heard of the game," said inmate Andre Vasquez, a 44-year-old city resident who has battled addiction — alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, heroin — since he was a teenager. "And it's so awesome."

Last year the sheriff's office emptied out the correctional facility, which is located on property adjacent to Monroe Community College. The jail population has been steadily declining, even before new bail measures prohibited cash bail for many lower-level crimes, and the Sheriff's Office consolidated the inmate population at the downtown jail.

The idea, Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said, was to try to construct a new corrections model with a small number of inmates willing to try something different, and an apparent sincere desire to change their ways.

"The idea was to start ... at ground zero," Baxter said. "Let's create from nothing a brand-new concept."

