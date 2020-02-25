Emptied-out upstate NY correctional facility hosts experiment for inmates, deputies

At the former Monroe County Correctional Facility in Brighton, a small group of inmates interact with jail deputies in a way once foreign to both groups.
They eat together. They discuss their days, and what steps the inmates have made toward future crime-free independence. They play basketball and recreational games.
There has even been a cornhole tournament.
"I lost but I'd never heard of the game," said inmate Andre Vasquez, a 44-year-old city resident who has battled addiction — alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, heroin — since he was a teenager. "And it's so awesome."
Last year the sheriff's office emptied out the correctional facility, which is located on property adjacent to Monroe Community College. The jail population has been steadily declining, even before new bail measures prohibited cash bail for many lower-level crimes, and the Sheriff's Office consolidated the inmate population at the downtown jail.
The idea, Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said, was to try to construct a new corrections model with a small number of inmates willing to try something different, and an apparent sincere desire to change their ways.
"The idea was to start ... at ground zero," Baxter said. "Let's create from nothing a brand-new concept."
Earlier this month Vasquez was one of eight inmates chosen to be part of the first cohort in the program at the facility, now renamed the Andrew P. Meloni S.T.A.R. Academy — in honor of the late Sheriff Meloni, a popular local figure who served in the position for more than 20 years and who died in 2015.
A public ceremony announcing the program occurred Monday, Feb. 24, with many of Meloni's family members present. (S.T.A.R. stands for "Strategic Training Advancing Re-entry.")
"It's intentionally small," Baxter said of the first inmate cohort, "to see what works and what doesn't work."
The first group of inmates was recommended by jail staff. "The best way you can choose them is through the jail deputies," Baxter said.
Vasquez was one of the suggested inmates.
"We heard about it and the captain came down and interviewed each one of us," he said. "They choose us and I feel great about it. If somebody else saw it in me, I know I can do it."
For the inmates, the mornings start at 5:30 a.m., waking up and then a visit to the gymnasium for physical fitness. "We want them to get into that routine," said Sheriff's Office Capt. Christopher Shellard, a member of the academy command staff.
On site are some of the academy's "community partners" — local nonprofits and business-connected operations that can help the inmates with everything from addiction treatment to basic life skills, such as ironing and balancing a checkbook, to securing high-school equivalency diplomas and job opportunities once released.