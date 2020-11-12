Escaped parolee captured in Cayuga County

A parolee who escaped from the Willard Drug Treatment Campus in Seneca County has been captured in Cayuga County.

The New York State Police said that Kevin Witt was taken into custody at approximately 10:20 p.m. Thursday near Route 326 in Aurelius.

More information will be released Friday, according to a news release. State police investigators will work with the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and the Seneca County District Attorney's office to file charges.

Witt, 29, was on a work detail outside the secure area of the Willard campus when he went missing at about 7 p.m. Monday.

The state police received notification from DOCCS that Witt escaped. On Wednesday, troopers believed that the parolee could be in or heading toward the Ithaca area.

The agency also asked for the public's assistance. They asked residents who own property near the Willard campus to check seasonal camps and cabins, report stolen vehicles and check trail cameras for any videos of Witt.

Witt was incarcerated at Willard under a parole supervision sentence after being convicted of second-degree criminal mischief this year.

