Eviction proceedings expected for Auburn smoke shop operator

AUBURN — After communicating with the owner of a property occupied by a smoke shop at the center of different legal issues, the city of Auburn is expecting eviction proceedings to move forward for the business.

Auburn Smoke Shop, 67 Franklin St., was discussed at the Auburn Nuisance Abatement Committee's meeting Wednesday morning. The smoke shop had been the focus of various criminal investigations over the last few months, including an armed robbery Dec. 31, and several complaints from neighbors. Law enforcement reported discovering over 18,000 illegal items, including untaxed cigarettes, flavored vaping products and marijuana, after a search warrant was executed at the establishment in February.

A hearing regarding the business was originally set to be held at Wednesday's meeting of the nuisance committee, which reviews complaints about properties within Auburn and works with city agencies to address concerns. Different options would have been available to the abatement committee if it had declared the shop to be a nuisance, including ordering the building's closure, suspending a business license or revoking a certificate of occupancy.

The hearing was not held, however, because of recent communication the city has had with the building's owner.

Auburn Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland said Wednesday that he spoke with a representative with Auburn-Franklin Ventures LLC, the Rochester-based entity that owns 67 Franklin St. and leases space to the smoke shop.

"I informed him that it was my opinion that his company was in legal jeopardy of allowing a public nuisance to be maintained on the property that his company owned," Garland said. "This individual then informed me that he would be willing to commence a eviction proceeding based on the facts that I shared with him."

Garland then recommended to the nuisance committee — consisting of Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert, Auburn Police Chief James Slayton and Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz — that police records related to recent events at the smoke shop be obtained, redacted if necessary and released to the property owner. Garland said he believes the city's nuisance chapter allows for the release of such records to the property owner "once an eviction proceeding is contemplated or commenced."

"That is, I think, the next step in the process, rather than holding a hearing on this, and this committee requiring certain remedies take place, I think it probably is most prudent to allow the property owner to exercise their remedies at law," he said.

That said, Garland added that he would defer to Slayton on releasing the appropriate police records but said, "certainly, that is my opinion." Slayton said those records are public knowledge, so they can be released to the property owners. Slayton made a motion for that information to be given to the property owner. The committee unanimously agreed.

After the meeting, Garland said that after learning "that the property owner was motivated to commence an eviction proceeding," he recommended to the nuisance committee that the planned hearing be adjourned and not held.

Garland said the city expects an eviction process to move forward, "and if not, we will certainly revisit the issue if there's a hold-up and some hitch in that."

The Auburn Police Department said in March that arrest warrants for evading $10,000 or more in cigarette taxes were out for Zakarya H. Alharbi, the property manager for the shop, and Mohamad A. Algamal, the shop's owner. Later that month, Alharbi, of Newburgh, and Algamal, of Syracuse, separately turned themselves into the APD five days apart later from one another. Both were given appearance tickets for Auburn City Court, the APD said at the time.

Earlier in Wednesday's meeting, Dygert asked if anyone in the audience wanted to speak regarding 67 Franklin St., but no one stepped forward. Slayton mentioned the arrests made for Alharbi and Algamal. Fritz said the fire department had been to that address once since the last nuisance committee meeting, noting that on April 19, a fire inspector accompanied a city code enforcement officer for a reinspection "based on previous violations noted."

A representative of Auburn-Franklin Ventures LLC declined to comment to The Citizen on Wednesday.

Speaking with The Citizen Wednesday afternoon, Algamal said he and Alharbi, his business partner, did not receive notice from the city about the hearing, and added he and Algamal would have liked to have been given notice so their lawyer could have been at the meeting to represent them. Algamal also said he hadn't heard from Auburn-Franklin Ventures about an eviction, and the smoke shop is open.

Algamal also added that "we're not hurting" anyone and that "we're not bothering" anyone. He also said customers have been coming into the shop to get CBD products for medical purposes, such as dealing with pain.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

