Ex-Auburn police officer facing new sex abuse charge

A former member of the Auburn Police Department accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl pleaded not guilty in Cayuga County Court Thursday after being indicted early this summer.

William Morrissey, 32, of Whitehead Lane, Throop, was in front of Judge Thomas Leone for arraignment in Cayuga County Court. An indictment handed down by a county grand jury on July 28 included charges of first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, both class D felonies, and official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors.

Morrissey, who used to be a school resource officer, was arrested by the Cayuga Country Sheriff's Office on March 3 on the sexual abuse, misconduct and endangering charges following an investigation started the day before at the request of the APD. The sheriff's office said at the time that Morrissey engaged in "repeated inappropriate conduct with a student occurring in and around the City of Auburn including Auburn High School where he was serving as a School Resource Officer." Morrissey has been out on $25,000 cash bail. The disseminating indecent material charge was added in the indictment.

George Hildebrandt, Morrissey's attorney, said Thursday that his client was pleading not guilty to the charges. Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather De Stefano said there weren't any changes warranting changing Morrissey's bail but noted the district attorney's office was ready to go to trial. Leone told Morrissey he needed to go before him for a pre-trial conference on Thursday, Oct. 13 and that he needed to stay in contact with Hildebrandt and "not get into trouble."

The indictment alleges that in February, Morrissey subjected a child who was 14 at the time "to sexual contact by forcible compulsion when he grabbed her hand and placed it on his penis." In describing the disseminating indecent material charge, the indictment said Morrissey "engaged in video call conversations with (the underaged victim) which were sexually explicit in nature."

When Morrissey appeared in Auburn City Court March 8, Judge David Thurston denied a request from Hildebrandt to dismiss the felony sexual abuse charge. The APD announced March 24 that Morrissey had been fired and that "a result of the internal investigation into this alleged relationship with the minor student, it was determined that overwhelming evidence exists to support that Morrissey was in fact pursuing and engaging in a relationship with the student." The department said that upon being made aware of the allegations against Morrissey, he was immediately removed from school grounds and suspended from employment. He was hired as a police officer on March 10, 2016, the department said, and was assigned to the Auburn Enlarged City School District as a school resource officer in 2018.

"Morrissey’s actions are in direct conflict with everything we expect from an officer with the Auburn Police Department," the APD said in a news release at the time of Morrissey's firing. "The Auburn Police Department members and administration will strive forward with our dedicated and ethical personnel to overcome the actions of one officer to continue the excellent service our community expects."