Ex-Auburn prison inmate gets additional life sentence for attacking officer

If Narada Matthews is ever granted early release from his 25 years to life sentence in New York state prison, he'll have another life term to serve out next.

That's the result of a sentence issued by Cayuga County Judge Thomas Leone on Thursday in the case of a violent assault Matthews admitted to perpetrating in Auburn Correctional Facility last summer.

Narada Matthews, 40, pleaded guilty in March to first-degree assault in connection with the Aug. 8 attack that left a corrections officer permanently scarred after Matthews slashed the officer's face with a can lid.

The officer was rushed from the prison to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. The slashing caused a 7-inch, deep cut that required 30 stitches.

That corrections officer, a 14-year veteran, briefly spoke to Matthews in court Thursday before Leone moved forward with the sentencing.

"Just know your actions on that day caused my family a great deal of pain and stress," he said.

Acting District Brittany Grome Antonacci said Matthews attached the corrections officer from behind, in what she called "probably as cowardly of an act as it gets."

She also noted Matthews' criminal history. He's currently serving a 25 years to life sentence in connection with a New York City conviction on charges that included first-degree robbery and first-degree attempted assault. His earliest parole release date on that sentence is in 2041. He has previously served prison terms for burglary and robbery convictions.

"This is one of the worst criminal records I've every seen," Grome Antonacci said. "I hope he does serve every single day of his life behind bars."

Leone, staying with the sentence agreed to by the prosecution and Matthews, issued the 20 years to life and noted that it must be served consecutive to the one that Matthews was already incarcerated under. He's now listed as an inmate at Midstate Correctional Facility in Oneida County.

Matthews did briefly address the court on Thursday.

"I just want to apologize for my actions, and God willing, his family is alright," he said.

