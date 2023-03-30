AUBURN — A Cayuga County Court judge heard arguments on whether the rights of a former Auburn Police Department member were violated in connection with a criminal investigation involving alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

William Morrissey, 33, of Seymour Street, Auburn, was in front of Judge Thomas Leone for a hearing that began Tuesday afternoon and ended Wednesday morning regarding his claim that the internal probe by the city of Auburn improperly influenced the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office investigation that lead to criminal charges.

Morrissey, who had formerly been an APD officer and school resource officer at Auburn High School, was arrested by sheriff's office last year on charges alleging he sexually abused a 14-year-old student.

After hearing five witnesses, Leone requested late Wednesday morning that George Hildebrandt, Morrissey's defense attorney, and the prosecution, represented by Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather De Stefano and Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina, submit memorandums on whether rights violations occurred during the investigation and if so, what would be the proper remedy and why. Those memos are due April 7.

APD Capt. Mark Schattinger was called as the first witness on Tuesday. Schattinger, the department's patrol captain, said he was informed March 1, 2022, that an anonymous letter had been sent to the police department alleging an inappropriate relationship between Morrissey and a female student at the high school.

Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony advised Schattinger to call Morrissey into the station. When Schattinger and Morrissey met, the officer stated he hadn't had any contact with the student outside of the school, Schattinger said. After Schattinger called Anthony about what Morrissey said, Schattinger took Morrissey to Memorial City Hall in Auburn where more city officials were present to ask him questions as part of internal probe.

During a meeting that included the two of them, Anthony, Auburn Police Chief James Slayton, Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert and Stacy Tamburrino, then-corporation counsel for the city, Morrissey was asked if he had contact with the student outside of school. Morrissey then said he had, mentioning giving her rides after school and buying her sneakers as a present for her birthday, Schattinger said. He also said Morrissey said he had been in contact with the student via communication services such as Snapchat and FaceTime.

Anthony served as the second witness on Tuesday. At one point, he talked about asking Lt. Matthew Androsko to look into the "technological side of things" regarding the allegations, noting Androsko later found evidence of interactions between Morrissey and the student on different communication services. Anthony said he hadn't given Androsko any information regarding Morrissey's statements at city hall.

After it was determined a criminal investigation would be required, Anthony said, he contacted Det. Lt. Robert Franklin of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office — who was a detective sergeant at the time of the original Morrissey investigation — but told him he couldn't give him any information on anything Morrissey may have disclosed. Valdina asked Anthony why, to which Anthony replied that in his experience, "it's better to keep investigations between departments separate."

Androsko was the first of three witnesses called Wednesday morning, explaining he went to the home where the teenager lived. He said he spoke to the student's grandmother and later to the student once she got home. Androsko asked if she received any gifts from Morrissey, and she said yes and showed him the sneakers, the lieutenant said. Androsko also collected two cell phones from the student.

Androsko later noted Anthony did not give him any details about what was spoken about during that city hall meeting, "or even who was at that meeting." He also said later he had not known Morrissey previously disclosed he had communicated with the student through FaceTime and Snapchat. The anonymous letter mentioned Morrissey and the student allegedly communicating through those services.

APD Sgt. Christine Gilfus, who runs the Auburn school district's SRO program, also testified Wednesday and said Slayton informed her of the letter Feb. 28, and on March 1, she watched security videos of Morrissey picking up the student. The letter also alleged Morrissey had been giving the student rides. Gilfus, along with a school counselor, spoke with the student at one point. The student said she and Morrissey had a relationship of a student and an SRO. The student also said she had received rides from Morrissey, Gilfus noted.

While being questioned by Hildebrandt, Gilfus said she did not feel the student was untruthful with her. Gilfus said the student confirmed Morrissey had been giving her rides home, "which is against our policy," but other than that, Gilfus hadn't determined wrong-doings by Morrissey.

Fred Cornelius, who had been a detective lieutenant with the sheriff's office at the time of the investigation but who is now retired, said he was informed by Franklin on March 2 that there were allegations against Morrissey. Cornelius said he advised Franklin about not receiving information from the APD, and mentioned a meeting held at one point between different Cayuga County law enforcement officials, where he talked about the importance of the APD not sharing internal probe information with the sheriff's office.

Cornelius also talked about interviewing the student at different points. The student eventually discussed the alleged relationship between her and Morrissey, including kissing and touching "intimate parts" and illicit electronic communications. Cornelius also said he wasn't told about the contents of Morrisey's interview with city hall and hadn't received written documentation on it.

On March 3, 2022, Morrissey was arrested by the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office said at the time Morrissey had engaged in "repeated inappropriate conduct with a student occurring in and around the City of Auburn including Auburn High School where he was serving as a School Resource Officer." He was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony, and official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child, which are misdemeanors. Morrissey was later indicted in July on an additional count, disseminating indecent material, a class D felony.

He also was charged earlier this month in a recently unsealed Cayuga County grand jury indictment for second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor. The indictment alleged Morrissey added the alleged victim in the sexual abuse case to his Snapchat "by search" in October, which violated an order of protection. At the arraignment earlier this month, Leone remanded Morrissey to jail. Morrissey was held at the Wayne County Jail at one point.

On Tuesday afternoon, before the proceedings ended for the rest of the day, Hildebrandt and De Stefano made arguments to Leone on whether Morrissey should receive bail. For the sexual abuse indictment, Leone set bail at $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond or $250,000 partially secured bond. Bail for the contempt count was set at $1,000 cash, $2,000 bond or $5,000 partially secured bond, with those being consecutive.

During the hearing Tuesday and Wednesday, Morrissey wore an orange jail uniform, including a shirt with "Cayuga County Jail" on the back.

After court Wednesday, Valdina said Morrissey's statements in the city's internal probe were not used in the criminal case.

"Those statements were not used at the grand jury, nor was any evidence derived from those statements," Valdina said.