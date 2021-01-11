Ex-Cayuga County town supervisor denied bail after being a fugitive for 23 years

More than 23 years after he skipped a felony weapons conviction sentencing, William L. Jones was back in front of a Cayuga County Court judge on Monday.
Jones, 71, a former Mentz town supervisor, was apprehended in Ohio last month on a 1997 warrant issued after he failed to show up for his sentence on a third-degree criminal sale of a firearm conviction.
Jones recently was brought to Cayuga County Jail from Ohio, and on Monday, Judge Mark Fandrich ordered that he continue to be held there without bail pending a sentencing that was adjourned for roughly six weeks before Cayuga County Judge Thomas Leone. The return-of-warrant appearance was held virtually via videoconference.
While appearing from a computer station at the jail, Jones alluded to being diagnosed with dementia, and asked about finding his attorney.
Fandrich told Jones that any medical issues would be looked at as part of an update to the pre-sentencing report, and said Jones has the right to hire his own attorney. For Monday's appearance, he was represented by Auburn defense attorney Rome Canzano, who was appointed by the court to handle the case but had not been able to meet with Jones prior to Monday's proceeding.
Canzano did request that Jones be provided "reasonable bail" given his advanced age during the coronavirus pandemic. Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann opposed bail, saying that Jones used "various aliases" in multiple locations as part of an effort to conceal his identity while he was wanted over the past 23 years.
In 1996, Jones was arrested for and later convicted of official misconduct, which was connected with his time serving as the supervisor for the town of Mentz. He was sentenced to one year at the Cayuga County Jail and served eight months, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said last month.
Jones was later charged with criminal sale of a firearm following his refusal to turn in a pistol permit and eight handguns after his permit was suspended by then-Cayuga County Court Judge Peter Corning in connection with the misconduct case. Jones had instead sold the guns. He was convicted on the firearm charge but didn't show up to his sentencing while he was out on bail and has been wanted on a warrant since.
Last month, a patrol officer in Waverly, Ohio, found Jones limping on the side of a road and brought him to a hospital. The officer eventually confirmed Jones' identity and discovered the longstanding warrant.