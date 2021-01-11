Ex-Cayuga County town supervisor denied bail after being a fugitive for 23 years

More than 23 years after he skipped a felony weapons conviction sentencing, William L. Jones was back in front of a Cayuga County Court judge on Monday.

Jones, 71, a former Mentz town supervisor, was apprehended in Ohio last month on a 1997 warrant issued after he failed to show up for his sentence on a third-degree criminal sale of a firearm conviction.

Jones recently was brought to Cayuga County Jail from Ohio, and on Monday, Judge Mark Fandrich ordered that he continue to be held there without bail pending a sentencing that was adjourned for roughly six weeks before Cayuga County Judge Thomas Leone. The return-of-warrant appearance was held virtually via videoconference.

While appearing from a computer station at the jail, Jones alluded to being diagnosed with dementia, and asked about finding his attorney.

Fandrich told Jones that any medical issues would be looked at as part of an update to the pre-sentencing report, and said Jones has the right to hire his own attorney. For Monday's appearance, he was represented by Auburn defense attorney Rome Canzano, who was appointed by the court to handle the case but had not been able to meet with Jones prior to Monday's proceeding.