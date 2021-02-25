Ex-Cayuga County town supervisor, fugitive for 23 years, gets prison time

After 23 years on the run from a felony weapons sentencing, a former Mentz town supervisor will finally begin serving time in a state prison.
Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas Leone on Thursday sentenced William Jones, 71, to 1 1/3 to four years in state prison on a 1997 jury trial conviction for third-degree criminal sale of a firearm. Jones failed to appear for the original sentencing proceeding, and wasn't found until last December.
Police in Waverly, Ohio, discovered Jones limping on the side of a road, and brought him to a hospital. They then confirmed his true identity (he had been living under multiple aliases) and the longstanding bench warrant.
Leone issued the sentence after first denying a request by Rome Canzano, Jones' court-appointed attorney, for a competency exam to determine if the defendant could understand the current legal proceedings.
Canzano based his request on attempted interactions with Jones in which the defendant seemed unable to use the phone, conversations with people who have been observing Jones at the Cayuga County Jail since he was brought back, and Jones' initial return-on-warrant appearance last month.
Leone wasn't convinced.
"I am very familiar with Mr. Jones' case," Leone said. "I just think he plays the system, a little bit."
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann opposed the request for a competency exam, and while not recommending a specific sentence to the court, said, "If we reward people for fleeing, we'll have a lot more people fleeing."
Canzano asked the court to take Jones' age and health into consideration, calling him "somewhat pathetic and obviously suffering from physical and mental ailments." He requested a sentence of either time served or county jail time of less than a year.
Jones also addressed the court, denying his guilt in the underlying conviction, and claiming he was a victim of politics because of his role in the 1990s as a Cayuga County Conservative Party chairman.
After hearing from both attorneys and Jones, Leone issued his sentence, which was the original prison term the defendant faced when convicted in 1997.
"The court's certainly not going to reward Mr. Jones, or any other defendant, for being on the lamb for over two decades," Leone said.
In 1996, Jones was arrested for and later convicted of official misconduct, which was connected with his time serving as the supervisor for the town of Mentz when he refused to pay town employees. He was sentenced to one year at the Cayuga County Jail and served eight months, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said last month.
Jones was later charged with criminal sale of a firearm following his refusal to turn in a pistol permit and eight handguns after his permit was suspended by then-Cayuga County Court Judge Peter Corning in connection with the misconduct case. Jones had instead sold the guns. He was convicted on the firearm charge but didn't show up to his sentencing.
The New York Times last month reported on Jones' life in Ohio while he was fugitive, describing it as a "a ragtag odyssey involving a girlfriend along for the ride, two aliases, a trailer hide-out on a farm ... and an existence built on selling old golf balls and other assorted junk."
In court on Thursday, Jones described himself now as having a "dull" mind and being "sick all the time."
"I can't do this anyway anymore," he said. "They got me ripped off, pretty much. I can't help it, because I got sick. Now I can't do nothing."