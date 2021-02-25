Ex-Cayuga County town supervisor, fugitive for 23 years, gets prison time

Leone wasn't convinced.

"I am very familiar with Mr. Jones' case," Leone said. "I just think he plays the system, a little bit."

Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann opposed the request for a competency exam, and while not recommending a specific sentence to the court, said, "If we reward people for fleeing, we'll have a lot more people fleeing."

Canzano asked the court to take Jones' age and health into consideration, calling him "somewhat pathetic and obviously suffering from physical and mental ailments." He requested a sentence of either time served or county jail time of less than a year.

Jones also addressed the court, denying his guilt in the underlying conviction, and claiming he was a victim of politics because of his role in the 1990s as a Cayuga County Conservative Party chairman.

After hearing from both attorneys and Jones, Leone issued his sentence, which was the original prison term the defendant faced when convicted in 1997.

"The court's certainly not going to reward Mr. Jones, or any other defendant, for being on the lamb for over two decades," Leone said.