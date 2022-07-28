FBI: Auburn native swindled two women, threatened to kill them and their relatives

An Auburn native is being held in an Iowa jail on a federal stalking charge in a case that has a connection to the arrest of his mother in 2021.

The FBI this week arrested Kiernan Major, a 2014 Auburn High School graduate who has been living in California and owns a company that claims to provide cybersecurity services. In its complaint, the FBI said Major coerced two women, who were identified as Victim No. 1 and Victim No. 2, into spending tens of thousands of dollars out of their own bank accounts and credit cards, saying he couldn't make transactions due to the secret nature of his intelligence work.

He told Victim No. 2, whom he met in San Francisco this year, that he was involved in counterespionage projects involving China and Russia.

The woman identified as Victim No. 1 has known Kiernan since middle school, the FBI said, and connected with him for a job in California in 2020.

"Major convinced her that his identity needed to be protected and thus, he could not use his credit card, obtain new credit cards, pay for hotels, nor pay for other expenses using his name," the complaint states. "Victim No. 1 reported that she used her own money, totaling approximately $17,000 over the course of one month, to purchase hotels, meals, Ubers, alcohol, and cannabis for Major."

Victim No. 1 told investigators that she stopped communication with Major in October 2020, but he then began sending frequent texts and emails and attempted to call her up to 1,000 times per day. She reported the threatening messages to the Auburn Police Department in January 2021, but local law enforcement authorities said they could not investigate because the alleged conduct took place in California.

"For the next year, Victim No. 1 reported that MAJOR continued to send Victim No. 1 serious threatening messages and emails about killing her and her family members using different accounts that Victim No. 1 hadn’t blocked," the FBI complaint states.

Major began reaching out to Victim No. 1's father with the threatening messages, but he also at one point told the father he had arranged to reimburse Victim No. 1. Major had his mother, who worked at Auburn Community Hospital with Victim No. 1's father, write a check to her for $25,000. That checked bounced, and Michelle Major was arrested in April 2021 for knowingly issuing a bad check.

Auburn City Court records show Michelle Major's case is still active, with an appearance scheduled for Aug. 5. According to the FBI complaint, Michelle Major has been ordered to pay $100 per month for five years to Victim No. 1.

The federal investigation of Major began in June when Victim No. 2, who said she was swindled out of $111,000, filed a complaint with the FBI National Threat Operations Center. She did this after connecting with Victim No. 1, at Major's request. He said he wanted her help "to make things right with" Victim No. 1, whom he falsely claimed was an ex-girlfriend, according to the FBI complaint.

When Victim No. 2 heard from Victim No. 1 about Major's conduct, she "quickly realized that she was being victimized by MAJOR and needed to get away from him," the complaint states.

The FBI said Major realized the two women were communicating, so he escalated his threatening communications. As recently as July 10, he sent Victim No. 1 a series of threatening emails that said "YOU WILL DIE OVER THIS IF YOU DONT SMARTEN UP" and "I WILL MAKE SURE YOUR FATHER DIES A BRUTUAL DEATH."

On July 13, FBI investigators obtained a search warrant to track Major's cellphone, and found it in the area of Ames, Iowa. He was located and taken into custody in Iowa on Tuesday and charged with stalking.

A federal judge has ordered he be held, and scheduled a detention hearing for Monday in federal court in Iowa. The U.S. Attorney's Office is asking that Major continued to be held, saying he is a flight risk and a threat to the safety of others.

The stalking charge against Major is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.