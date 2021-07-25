Firearms buyback in Syracuse sets record

New York AG Letitia James has been holding buyback events in larger cities around the state in recent weeks in response to increased gun violence. Saturday's event, held in partnership with the city of Syracuse, accepted any working and non-working, unloaded firearms with no questions asked. In exchange, participants were paid on-site with the following terms:

“Gun violence continues to claim lives and threaten communities throughout our state,” James said in a press release after Saturday's event. “With the spike in gun violence ravaging neighborhoods in Syracuse, it is more important than ever that we use every tool at our disposal to protect our families and children. Whether it is taking down the violent drug rings fueling this crisis, hosting gun buybacks, or supporting community groups that are addressing this violence — we are vigorously combating this crisis from every angle. Every gun that was turned in today represents a potential tragedy averted and a potential life saved, and we are grateful to our partners for their support.”