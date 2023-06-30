AUBURN — A former Auburn used car dealership manager convicted of tax fraud has been ordered by a Cayuga County Court judge to pay back a total of $400,000 owed to the state.

Michael B. LoPiccolo, 52, was in front of Judge Thomas Leone for sentencing Thursday, facing a count of second-degree grand larceny and eight counts of tax fraud. LoPiccolo was the founder and general manager of LoPiccolo's Auto Group. Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said after court that LoPiccolo sold the business.

In court Thursday, Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina said he wanted to comment on the seriousness of the crimes LoPiccolo was convicted of, noting the defendant owes a total of $400,000 to New York state. Valdina said it was determined LoPiccolo was collecting sales tax from auto sales but would withhold that money from the state and pocket it himself.

Valdina recommended LoPiccolo be sentenced under a previous agreement where he would receive five years of probation for the larceny count and also be sentenced to five years of probation for one of the tax fraud charges, in satisfaction of the other charges and with both sentences running concurrently. Adding that LoPiccolo has already paid back $25,000, Valdina said LoPiccolo would be paying $4,000 a month and would need to pay his remaining balance within that five year period.

"We're trying to work with Mr. LoPiccolo (so he can) pay the money back," Valdina said.

Rome Canzano, LoPiccolo's attorney, said he was confident his client would pay off the restitution. When asked by Leone if he wanted to say anything on his own behalf, LoPiccolo declined.

The judge ultimately gave LoPiccolo the recommended sentence.

Also in court

• Timothy A. Alcock, 45, with a previously listed address of 61 E. Genesee St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was before Leone for sentencing Thursday, facing a charge of first-degree criminal contempt. As a previous agreement, he was sentenced to 1 and 1/2 to 3 years in state prison.

• Cole J. Chapman, 25, was sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years for both a third-degree criminal mischief charge and a third-degree robbery charge, with the sentences running concurrently.

• Chanchhayavan T. Chourb, 32, was before Leone with a third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance count and a fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance count. For the third-degree possession charge, he was sentenced to 12 years in state prison followed by three years of post-release supervision. He was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision for the fourth-degree possession count.

• Ryan P. Clement, 37, was facing one count of third-degree grand larceny. He was sentenced to 3 1/2 to 7 years in state prison.

• Robert L. Rodgers, 54, was facing one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to years in state prison followed by two years of post-release supervision to be served as parole supervision.

• Rebecca M. Stevens, 44, with a previously address of 1851 Grant Blvd., Syracuse, was in front of Leone on a second-degree assault charge. Due to a previously agreed-upon sentence, she was given shock probation, with the first six months in the Cayuga County Jail, followed by five years of probation.

• Mark Thompson, 29, was facing charges of second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree obstruction of government administration, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of aggravated family offense. Due to a previous agreement, he was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison for both family offense charges, with those running consecutively, totaling up to 2 to 6 years in state prison. He was sentenced to 364 days in the Cayuga County Jail for the contempt count, but that will merge with the other sentences.