Former Auburn city council candidate charged with theft

An Auburn man who co-owns a downtown restaurant and ran for political office last year is facing criminal charges stemming from alleged thefts at a Wegmans grocery store in Onondaga County, the Auburn Police Department said.

Robert Otterstatter, who runs the Octane Social House restaurant and coffee shop, is accused of stealing groceries from the Fairmount Wegmans store less than six months after he was banned from all of the chain's locations, the Geddes Police Department said.

John Fall Sr., Geddes Police Department chief, told The Citizen Tuesday that investigators secured an arrest warrant for Otterstatter on two counts of third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and two counts of petit larceny, a misdemeanor, earlier this month.

Fall said an investigation determined that at around 1:17 p.m. Sept. 4, Otterstatter allegedly left Wegmans in Fairmount "without rendering payment" for $138.49 worth of goods. Nine days later at 10:17 a.m., Sept. 13, Otterstatter allegedly left that same Wegmans without paying for $276.58 in merchandise. Fall said Otterstatter used a self-checkout machine but did not scan most of the items he possessed.

The loss prevention officer for the Fairmount location filed a report with Geddes police on Sept. 15 regarding both incidents, Fall said, adding that the Fairmount store's loss prevention officer said he was familiar with Otterstatter due to unspecified incidents at the Wegmans in Auburn.

Wegmans had banned Otterstatter from all of its locations for a two-year period, effective on March 16, Fall said. The two burglary charges stem from him allegedly stealing items on those dates earlier this month while the ban was in effect.

Otterstatter declined to speak with The Citizen about the case, but issued the following statement in an email: "Upon speaking with my attorney this morning, I’ve been advised to inform you that I have not committed any crimes, nor have I in my nearly 52 years of life, and should not speak with you about this active case."

Auburn Police Chief James Slayton said in an email Tuesday that he is not aware of any incidents reported to the APD regarding Otterstatter and the Auburn Wegmans.

Slayton told The Citizen that the Geddes Police Department reached out to the APD on Sept. 22 about its warrant for Otterstatter and asked if the APD would attempt to pick him up because he has a business in Auburn. The APD arrested Otterstatter at the restaurant at around 12:55 p.m. Sept. 22. Auburn police met Geddes police halfway between the two municipalities to transfer Otterstatter to the Geddes department's custody that same day. Fall said Otterstatter was later arraigned at the Onondaga County centralized arraignment court.

Otterstatter pursued one of two four-year seats for Auburn City Council in 2021. Running as a Republican, he did not win a seat, garnering the fewest votes out of the four candidates on the ballot.

During the campaign, Otterstatter said he had formerly served as a commander with the Weld County Sheriff's Office in Colorado and cited his experience in law enforcement as something that could help the city. Otterstatter has continued to criticize city government on occasion on his campaign Facebook page.