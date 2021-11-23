Former Auburn prison imate arraigned in attack on correction officer

AUBURN — A man formerly incarcerated at Auburn Correctional Facility who prompted a lockdown by allegedly slashing a correction officer's face was arraigned Tuesday on a multi-count indictment.

Narada Matthews, 40, faced Judge Mark Fandrich in Cayuga County Court Tuesday. He was transferred to the courthouse from another correctional facility, surrounded by multiple personnel with the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. One of them had what appeared to be a camera trained on Matthews.

Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said Matthews attacked a correction officer at the Auburn facility on Aug. 8. The officer was letting inmates out for dinner, Budelmann continued, when Matthews came up to the officer from behind and cut him with a lid from a can, causing a seven-inch laceration from a corner of his mouth to past his ear.

Matthews was charged with assault on a peace officer, police officer, fireman or emergency medical services professional, a class C felony; assault while confined in a correctional facility, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction and first-degree promoting prison contraband, all class D felonies; and three counts of first-degree assault, a class B felony. John Price, Matthews' attorney, entered not guilty pleas to all of the charges.

Fandrich remanded Matthews to prison. Matthews' next court date in court is Feb. 3, although Fandrich noted that since he is retiring from his judge role, Matthews will not be in front of him next year.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association previously said an incarcerated individual injured an officer at the Auburn facility on Aug. 8, although Matthews was not named directly at the time.

NYSCOPBA said the officer, whose name wasn't given but was identified as a 14-year veteran, was taken to SUNY Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and required 30 stitches. After the attack, Matthews fled the scene, the association said, and he was pursued by two officers.

Matthews then turned and charged the officers, throwing punches. The association said three officers assisted with detaining the inmate, and three officers were injured. An officer had pain and swelling on the left side of his face, another had pain in his shoulder and wrist and the third officer had pain and swelling to his wrist and hand. All three were treated and stayed on duty. The facility was put on lockdown after the attack.

The association said at the time that the inmate was serving a prison sentence for robbery, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon and bribing a witness. The Inmate Lookup system on the DOCCS website said Matthews is currently being housed in Attica Correctional Facility. Budelmann noted Matthews had other convictions.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

