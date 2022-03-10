Former Auburn prison inmate faces 25 years to life for attack on correction officer

A former Auburn Correctional Facility inmate who slashed and scarred the face of a corrections officer faces 25 years to life for the attack.

Narada Matthews was accused of attacking a corrections officer at the facility in August 2021. Matthews was in front of Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court Thursday. He was transferred from a different correctional facility to the courthouse. The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office said in a news release that Matthews pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.

"Matthews pled guilty to the highest county of the indictment, satisfying the remaining counts charging lesser offenses arising out of the same attack," the news release said.

In pleading guilty, the release said, Matthews admitted that while as an inmate at the facility, he went up behind an officer and intentionally slashed his face with "a very sharp object." The release also said Matthews acknowledged his cut on the officer caused a "seven-inch long deep laceration" to the man's cheek, requiring multiple stitches and causing a permanent scar.

When Matthews was arraigned in November, then-Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said Matthews attacked the officer with a lid from a can. The release from the DA's office said at the time of the assault, Matthews was serving a sentence of 25 years to life for second-degree criminal possession a weapon and first-degree attempted assault. He was also convicted of other violent felonies.

"Due to these previous convictions, he is subject to a mandatory life sentence," the release said.

Matthews is set to be sentenced to 20 years to life upon returning to court June 2, the release said. The new sentence, by law, would run consecutively to his current prison sentence.

“This Office takes a zero tolerance approach to violent assaults by inmates that result in physical injury to correctional staff," acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said in the release. "Consistent with that policy, we secured this defendant’s conviction of the highest charge available with a life sentence."

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association previously said an incarcerated individual injured an officer at the Auburn facility Aug. 8, although the organization did not directly name Matthews at the time.

The association said the officer, whose name wasn't given but was identified as a 14-year veteran, went to SUNY Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and needed 30 stitches.

The Inmate Lookup System on the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website said Matthews is currently incarcerated at Attica Correctional Facility.

