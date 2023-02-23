David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

GEDDES — The former Auburn restaurant owner and City Council candidate accused of stealing from Wegmans last summer pled guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday.

Robert Otterstatter, who owned Octane Social House at 41 Genesee St. with his wife, Joni, pled guilty to third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor, in Geddes Town Court.

As a result, Otterstatter received a one-year conditional discharge and a fine of $205 due within 90 days. He must also provide a DNA sample with a $50 fee.

While entering his plea, Otterstatter was prompted by Judge Daniel F. Mathews III to admit that on Sept. 4, 2022, he entered the Wegmans in Fairmount after being banned from the grocery chain's stores. According to the Geddes Police Department, Otterstatter was banned for two years after being accused by security at the Auburn store of shoplifting there on March 16, 2022.

Otterstatter was then arrested for allegedly stealing groceries worth $244.50 on Aug. 12, $138.49 on Sept. 4 and $276.58 on Sept. 13 from the Fairmount store. A Wegmans security officer said Otterstatter stole using a self-checkout machine, "scanning a cheap item and then quickly sliding a more expensive item over the scale (causing) the items not to be rung into the system."

Geddes police initially charged Otterstatter with three counts each of third-degree burglary and petit larceny, but the Onondaga County District Attorney's Office reduced the charges to the misdemeanor. Anthony Mangovski, senior assistant district attorney and general felony trial bureau chief, told The Citizen in October that such reductions are common in nonviolent cases.

"We see a case like this, somebody who does not have a criminal record that was told not to come back, we usually ... just focus on them as a misdemeanor prosecution," he said.

Octane Social House closed the week after Otterstatter's arrest. The Republican 2021 Auburn City Council candidate and his wife left the city with a debt of $143,151.87 from a January 2020 loan made through the Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Program. The amount of the loan, intended to help create jobs for people of low and moderate income, was $171,247.

In January, the city recovered $20,516.50 of the debt by auctioning most of the contents of the restaurant, Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert told The Citizen.

Items sold through the auction included tables and chairs, kitchen and audio equipment, and Auburn memorabilia. The wooden horse carousel and Buster Brown helium pump at the restaurant, both from the Nolan's Shoes store that stood there for 50 years prior, were purchased before the auction by neighbor Joseph Catalfano, owner of Quality Rental Purchase & Sales, he told The Citizen.

Dygert said the city remains in open communication with the Otterstatters about paying the remainder of their debt.

