Four-legged crime fighters join Cayuga, Onondaga county police agencies

New K-9 officers are hitting the ground running with the Cayuga and Onondaga county sheriff's offices.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a Facebook post this week that members of his office traveled to Sharpsville, Pennsylvania March 25 to pick up Pitt, a new K-9 officer who is joining the county.

Pitt has been adopted and assigned to Deputy Jacob Slobe for a K-9 patrol.

"We are looking forward to formally introducing our newest member to the public in the future and we wish K-9 Pitt and Deputy Slobe the best of luck as they begin their initial basic training," Schenck said in a statement.

The sheriff said that the Sean Walsh K-9 Memorial Foundation provided a grant for the purchase of the dog and that donations from Access to Home Care Services of Auburn and Jason Curtis of NUCOR helped make the new addition to the sheriff’s office possible.

And Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway announced Tuesday that the latest addition to his department’s K-9 unit has been named in honor of a fallen member of the sheriff's office.