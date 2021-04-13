Four-legged crime fighters join Cayuga, Onondaga county police agencies

New K-9 officers are hitting the ground running with the Cayuga and Onondaga county sheriff's offices.
Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a Facebook post this week that members of his office traveled to Sharpsville, Pennsylvania March 25 to pick up Pitt, a new K-9 officer who is joining the county.
Pitt has been adopted and assigned to Deputy Jacob Slobe for a K-9 patrol.
"We are looking forward to formally introducing our newest member to the public in the future and we wish K-9 Pitt and Deputy Slobe the best of luck as they begin their initial basic training," Schenck said in a statement.
The sheriff said that the Sean Walsh K-9 Memorial Foundation provided a grant for the purchase of the dog and that donations from Access to Home Care Services of Auburn and Jason Curtis of NUCOR helped make the new addition to the sheriff’s office possible.
And Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway announced Tuesday that the latest addition to his department’s K-9 unit has been named in honor of a fallen member of the sheriff's office.
Conway said in a news release that K-9 Searles, 22-month-old male Dutch Shepherd mix from Hungary, was recently welcomed into the sheriff’s office. The dog will replace Drago, who is set to retire in a few months after serving for the past seven years.
The dog is named in honor of Deputy Glenn Searles, who was killed in the line of duty in 2003 after a car lost control along Route 481 and struck him while he was helping a stranded motorist. Deputy Searles, who was 31, had served with the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office for two years after previously working as an investigator with the medical examiner's office, Conway said.
K-9 Searles began patrol and tracking school this week with his partner, Deputy Jeff Neal, who has been a K-9 handler for the past 13 years. The school is instructed by Sgt. Craig Belcher and is held at the sheriff’s office K-9 training facility in Camillus. Conway said that Searles will receive additional training as an explosives detection canine.
Conway said this is the first canine with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office to be named after one of its fallen members and that the sheriff’s office plans to name its next canine after deputy David R. Clark.
On Feb. 11, 1987, Clark was shot and killed as he and another deputy were escorting three prisoners from court. One of the prisoners grabbed the other deputy’s gun and opened fire, killing Clark and seriously wounding the other deputy.