Fulton man caught in NYS police sex offender sting pleads guilty

AUBURN — A Fulton man admitted that he attempted to have sex with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.
Thomas Cocopoti, of 1324 County Route 8, communicated with someone posing as the stepfather of the girl, who wasn't a child but actually a member of the New York State Police.
During his admission in Cayuga County Court on Thursday, Cocopoti said he traveled to a location near the Town of Brutus on May 16 to engage in intercourse and oral sex with the girl.
Cocopoti, 51, said he talked with who he thought was the stepfather over an app. "I agreed to meet up," he said. When Judge Thomas Leone asked him why, he continued, "To have sex."
His admission allowed him to plead guilty to attempted second-degree rape of an actor younger than 17 years old and attempted second-degree criminal sex act, both class D felonies.
The sentence Cocopoti was promised in return — six months in Cayuga County Jail as part of a 10-year probation term — was one Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather DeStefano "took exception" to. The maximum he could've gotten was seven years in prison.
The prosecution was advocating for prison time in Cocopoti's case, as well as similar cases involving men caught in a sex offender sting no actual children but members of state police or the FBI posing as stepfathers of minors.
Leone contemplated how Judge Mark Fandrich ruled in those other recent cases, like 40-year-old Liverpool resident Jerrard Hoey. Hoey was arrested May 17 near the Town of Brutus after communicating with an undercover member of state police about engaging in sexual behaviors with an underage person.
In Fandrich's court, Hoey was also promised a conditional sentence of 10 years on probation with six months of jail time. Another defendants, Ronald Capone, was also promised the same sentence earlier in the week.
Leone said Thursday he wanted to keep sentencing consistent. "I'm somewhat comfortable with this," Leone said, before warning Cocopoti that he will need to go complete a period of post-release supervision after he was released from jail.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 30.
Also in court
• An Auburn man was promised one to three years in prison for admitting he violated an order of protection a year ago.
Jorge Sanchez, 32, of 11 Hoffman St., Apt. 3, admitted Thursday that he sent two letters during a period from February to March of 2019 to a woman who was benefiting from an order of protection against him.
The Auburn Police Department arrested Sanchez in May, after APD followed up with the victim of a domestic violence situation who reported to them that Sanchez violated the order of protection in March.
For pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated family offense, Sanchez will likely be given one to three years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for April 30.
• A Syracuse man also admitted to violating an order of protection three separate times.
Tyrone Davis Jr., 24, of 66 Caton Drive, Apt. 69B, was promised a sentence of one to three years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated family offense and one count of second-degree criminal contempt.
In April, Davis called a person benefiting from an order of protection against him and was physically near her in June. "I was at the house. I knew there was an order of protection. And I violated it," he said.
Then, in July, Davis sent an Instagram message to someone who was also benefiting from an order of protection against him. She had different initials than the person mentioned in the previous violations.
Davis is scheduled for sentencing on April 30.
• Kayla Dingler, 30, of 73 Wall St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was sentenced Thursday to five years on probation following her Dec. 5 plea to attempt to menace a police officer, a class E felony.
