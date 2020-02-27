Fulton man caught in NYS police sex offender sting pleads guilty

AUBURN — A Fulton man admitted that he attempted to have sex with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Thomas Cocopoti, of 1324 County Route 8, communicated with someone posing as the stepfather of the girl, who wasn't a child but actually a member of the New York State Police.

During his admission in Cayuga County Court on Thursday, Cocopoti said he traveled to a location near the Town of Brutus on May 16 to engage in intercourse and oral sex with the girl.

Cocopoti, 51, said he talked with who he thought was the stepfather over an app. "I agreed to meet up," he said. When Judge Thomas Leone asked him why, he continued, "To have sex."

His admission allowed him to plead guilty to attempted second-degree rape of an actor younger than 17 years old and attempted second-degree criminal sex act, both class D felonies.

The sentence Cocopoti was promised in return — six months in Cayuga County Jail as part of a 10-year probation term — was one Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather DeStefano "took exception" to. The maximum he could've gotten was seven years in prison.