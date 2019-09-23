A Fulton driver is facing a felony charge after being stopped by state police over the weekend in Brutus.
State police said Michael D. Smith was charged Saturday, Sept. 21, with driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction within the last 10 years, a class E felony.
You have free articles remaining.
Troopers with Troop E of the New York State Police arrested the 38-year-old on state Route 34 in Brutus after he was pulled over for speeding, said the troop's public information officer, Mark O'Donnell. As of early Monday afternoon, he did not have the details of Smith's past conviction readily available.
Smith was arraigned in the Town of Brutus Court and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.