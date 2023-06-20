State funding meant to combat violent crime is being awarded to the Auburn Police Department and its partner agencies in Cayuga County.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Tuesday announced nearly $36.2 million is being awarded to law enforcement agencies participating in the state's Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative, expanding the initiative to eight new police departments and four additional counties.

According to a news release, GIVE funding supports 28 police departments, and district attorneys' offices, probation departments, and sheriffs' offices in 21 counties outside of New York City hardest hit by gun violence and violent crime.

Based on analysis of shooting, violent crime, and violent crime by firearm data to identify the new counties and police departments and allocate the funding, the state Department of Criminal Justice Services developed a two-tier system: Tier 1 grantees will continue to focus on shootings and firearm-related crimes, and Tier 2 grantees will focus on violent crime reduction.

The funding announced Tuesday includes $370,655 in Tier 2 funding for the APD and Cayuga County agencies.

The GIVE grant cycle runs from July 1 through June 30, 2024, and agencies will use funding for personnel, overtime, equipment and technology. The total grant award for each county will be shared among the police departments and their respective county district attorneys' offices, probation departments and sheriffs' offices, according to each county plan.

Hochul also announced Tuesday a 53 percent increase in illegal gun seizures when comparing 2018 to 2022, and double-digit declines in gun violence in communities currently participating in GIVE, and in New York City, so far this year. Last year, police agencies across the state seized 10,427 illegal guns, compared to 2018 (6,819 guns), and a 15 percent increase as compared to 2021, when 9,088 guns were seized. The New York State Police alone seized 1,429 illegal guns in 2023, as compared to 551 in 2018: a 159 percent increase.