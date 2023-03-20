AUBURN — After deliberations that began Friday afternoon and continued through Monday morning, a Cayuga County Court jury found an Aurelius man guilty of assaulting a police officer when he stabbed a sheriff's deputy in 2020.

The jury acquitted Luke Gaffney, 42, of second-degree attempted murder, as well as a lesser included charge of second-degree attempted assault. He faces a prison sentence of 10 to 30 years with five years of post-release supervision for his conviction of aggravated assault upon a police officer.

While both the second-degree attempted murder and the assault upon a police officer charges are class B felonies, the attempted murder count carries a smaller sentence, which can range from five to 25 years with five years of post-release supervision.

The verdict, delivered around 1:20 p.m., concluded a trial that began the morning of March 13 with jury selection.

Gaffney was accused of using a knife to stab and try to kill Cayuga County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Adam Bacon, who was a deputy at the time of the incident in Aurelius on Oct. 23, 2020. Bacon and two other law enforcement officers had come to Gaffney's home that day on the direction of Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas Leone to secure Gaffney's firearms in connection with criminal charges Gaffney was facing from a domestic incident.

Testimony and evidence from the trial showed that Gaffney refused to turn over his firearms, citing a lower-level judge's ruling that he could do so by the following Monday, and he told officers to leave. Bacon then grabbed Gaffney as he was going back into his home, and Gaffney responded by stabbing him in the leg.

Bacon testified that he made physical contact with Gaffney at that moment because he believed, based on Gaffney's reaction, that he could be a danger to everyone at the scene, including people who were in the home at the time, if allowed to go back inside. Gaffney testified that he was reacting within his rights after the officer put his hands on him.

After the trial, the Cayuga County District Attorney's office pointed to the fact that Gaffney was convicted of the most serious charge, a charge that they said held him accountable for all of his actions.

"It is exactly what we hoped for in terms of a conviction on the top count," District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said.

She also said she respects the jury's verdict, even with the acquittal on the other charges.

"I'm a believer in jury trials and the jury system. We appreciate their hard work in considering the evidence," she said.

Gaffney's lead defense attorney, Michael Kasmarek, said the not-guilty verdict on the attempted murder charge was the correct decision.

"Clearly the jury decided there was not any intention on Mr. Gaffney's part to kill the deputy," he said.

Kasmarek said the defense will appeal the guilty verdict.

"We're obviously disappointed but we do believe there are issues there and we're looking forward to the next phase," he said.

After Gaffney stabbed Bacon that day in 2020, he went inside his home and refused to leave for about six hours. He surrendered without incident following crisis negotiation. Bacon was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment of his injuries.

In a recording of the crisis negotiation played during the trial and replayed at the request of the jury, Gaffney at one point said, "I had the right to stab that deputy." He also said, "Maybe we need an example of my bloodshed or your officer's bloodshed," a comment made as he was expressing his frustration with how he was being treated in connection with the domestic case and the attempt to take his firearms away.

In that domestic case, Gaffney was charged with third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief for an incident involving a person in a relationship with Gaffney’s ex-girlfriend. That case against Gaffney was resolved in fall 2021 through an adjournment in contemplation of a dismissal that included a protection order for the victim.

Gaffney has been free on bail on the charges related to the stabbing incident since September 2021. He remained stoic as the verdict was read.

After the verdict, Judge Daniel Doyle ordered that Gaffney be immediately taken into custody and remanded to Cayuga County Jail without bail. Gaffney was placed in handcuffs in the courtroom and escorted out by deputies. His sentencing was scheduled for June 12.

The courtroom was filled with law enforcement officers who came to hear the verdict, and many went up to Bacon to shake his hand or pat him on the back when the proceeding concluded.

Outside the courthouse, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck reflected on the verdict and what the case represented in his mind.

"I think it certainly sent a message that causing a serious physical injury to a member of law enforcement in our community is not going to be tolerated," Schenck said.

"It's also a good reminder that our law enforcement officers face danger every day," he added. "In an instant they can be in a situation where their life could be taken away."