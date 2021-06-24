Ghost gun case sends Auburn man back to state prison

The connection to the 8 Delevan St. property was noted during Thursday's virtual court proceeding before Cayuga County Criminal Court Judge Thomas Leone.

Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann recommended Corey be sentenced to eight years in prison on the most serious charge, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Leone had previously stated his intention was to sentence Corey to a maximum of 6 1/2 years in prison, pending the pre-sentencing report.

In asking for additional prison time, Budelmann noted the seriousness of the weapons charge and Corey's criminal history, which included previous prison sentences for robbery and assault, along with 12 misdemeanor convictions and two parole violations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The extensive history and the dangerousness of a loaded handgun ... speaks volumes," Budelmann said.

Corey's defense attorney, Rome Canzano, asked the judge to stay with his original sentencing plan, noting that the pre-sentence report had "nothing exceptional that would cause it to be deviated."