Ghost gun case sends Auburn man back to state prison

An Auburn man will go to state prison for the third time following his conviction on felony weapons charges.
Scott A. Corey Sr., 44, was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty on April 22 to all charges in a July 2020 indictment that accused him of possessing illegal drugs and a loaded "ghost" handgun. Ghost guns are weapons that don't have serial numbers.
On July 17 during a search warrant at the city property where Corey was living, police found the gun, a small amount synthetic drug molly, scales and $200 in cash. Corey was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, all felonies, the Auburn Police Department said at the time. He was also charged with possession or sale of a mislabeled dangerous substance, a violation. A Cayuga County grand jury later indicted Corey on those same charges along with second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
At the time of his arrest, Corey was living in the garage at 8 Delevan St. That's the same property where a man was shot and killed in November 2019. Four men are facing murder charges for their alleged roles in the death of Joshua Poole.
The connection to the 8 Delevan St. property was noted during Thursday's virtual court proceeding before Cayuga County Criminal Court Judge Thomas Leone.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann recommended Corey be sentenced to eight years in prison on the most serious charge, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Leone had previously stated his intention was to sentence Corey to a maximum of 6 1/2 years in prison, pending the pre-sentencing report.
In asking for additional prison time, Budelmann noted the seriousness of the weapons charge and Corey's criminal history, which included previous prison sentences for robbery and assault, along with 12 misdemeanor convictions and two parole violations.
"The extensive history and the dangerousness of a loaded handgun ... speaks volumes," Budelmann said.
Corey's defense attorney, Rome Canzano, asked the judge to stay with his original sentencing plan, noting that the pre-sentence report had "nothing exceptional that would cause it to be deviated."
Leone proceeded to sentence to Corey to 6 1/2 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision on the second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge. He also imposed a sentence of 3 1/4 to 6 1/2 years for the third-degree weapons possession conviction and 2 to 4 years for criminal possession of a firearm. The drug paraphernalia count netted a 364-day sentence, and Leone granted a conditional discharge for the drug possession charge. All of the sentences will run concurrently.
Also in court
• A Cayuga County sex offender was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 4 1/2 years in state prison for failing to report a change of address to authorities.
Kylle L. Hopkins, 29, whose last know address was 9005 Plainville Road, Lysander, was charged Oct. 26 with two counts of failure to verify an address change as a sex offender. He pleaded guilty Jan. 28.
Budelmann noted that this was the fourth time Hopkins, who was convicted of second-degree rape in 2010, has been convicted for failing to register. He asked the court for a two- to six-year sentence, given Hopkins' history.
Hopkins' attorney in January had been seeking a one- to three-year sentence when Leone indicated he could agree to a compromise between the two sides. Hopkins then pleaded guilty.
During Thursday's virtual sentencing appearance, Hopkins apologized for breaking the law and pledged to do better when he is no longer in prison. Leone then gave Hopkins a warning.
"If you violate again and I'm still on the bench, there will be no mercy whatsoever," he said.
