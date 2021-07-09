Groton man sent to state prison for fatal hit-and-run

A Groton man has been sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for drunkenly hitting and killing a woman and then fleeing the scene.

Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced Friday that Jeffrey Skinner, 45, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Joseph R. Cassidy for his convictions on charges of vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a personal injury incident without reporting.

According to a news release, Skinner admitted driving drunk on May 3, 2020, in the town of Groton and causing the death of Cornell University professor Jerrie Gavalchin, 64, also of Groton. Gavalchin had been walking her bicycle along the fog line of Lick Street when Skinner struck her with his vehicle, causing fatal injuries. Skinner left the scene of the accident without calling 911.

Van Houten said that Samantha Batt and Carl Batt, the daughter and husband of Jerrie Gavalchin, spoke at the sentencing hearing about their loss and the need for accountability and consequences for the defendant’s decision to drink and drive, then leave the scene after the fatal collision.

“It is my hope that the sentence imposed in this case will serve as a deterrent and an example of the devastating consequences of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated," Van Houten said in a statement. "Nothing the criminal justice system can do will ever provide true justice or closure to the victim’s family, but I believe that the Court’s sentence today is a fair and appropriate outcome under the parameters of New York State law.”

