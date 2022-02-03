Halftown, Cayuga Nation police chief file defamation suit against man charged in brawl

SENECA FALLS — Charles Bowman once worked for the Cayuga Nation. Since leaving, he has become a vocal critic of federally recognized nation leader Clint Halftown and current nation police Superintendent Mark Lincoln.

That outspoken criticism, much of which has occurred on social media, has resulted in a lawsuit against Bowman.

Syracuse attorney Lee Alcott filed the litigation on behalf of the nation Jan. 26 in state Supreme Court of Seneca County.

The lawsuit lists three causes for action. The first is defamation of Halftown. The second involves defamation of Lincoln. The third is bias-related intimidation, claiming Bowman intentionally selected Halftown for harm “based on his race, color and national origin.”

It seeks an unspecified amount of damages, leaving the amount up to the judge or jury.

“Our community, Nation members, police and neighbors deserve better than the harmful and unfounded allegations that Mr. Bowman and other local criminals continue to spew in an effort to undermine the rightful authority of both the Cayuga Nation’s governing body and its legitimate law enforcement agency,” Halftown said in a news release.

Bowman or an attorney representing him is required to answer the complaint within 20 days of service. Bowman, a Fayette resident, said last week he was aware of the lawsuit, but hadn’t been served with it yet.

He remained defiant, saying he will continue to speak out against Halftown and others.

“I speak the truth, and it’s my opinion only,” Bowman said. “Clint likes to sue all kinds of people ... it’s all part of the game he plays. This will light my fire to speak out harder.

“The intimidation won’t work. The lawsuit is trash.”

Bowman said he will not hire an attorney.

In a preliminary statement contained in the lawsuit, Alcott wrote that “resurrecting offensive stereotypes of Native Americans as corrupt and even criminal people, defendant Bowman has engaged in a continuous and relentless Facebook defamation campaign against Mr. Halftown, publicly referring to him as a perpetrator of domestic terrorism who leads a corrupt and criminal organization backed by an assault weapon-wielding mercenaries who menace and assault law abiding citizens, loot businesses, beat women and threaten the lives of people inside and outside of the Cayuga Nation.”

Alcott also wrote that as Nation Police Superintendent, Lincoln has been the subject of “targeted defamation by defendant Bowman as well in an apparent effort to harm his standing in the community and its faith in the impartial performance of his duties.”

Alcott added that Bowman’s actions do “not occur in a vacuum.”

“He has knowingly and intentionally broadcast his smears into the public sphere at the direct expense of, and harm to, the reputation and good names of Mr. Halftown and Mr. Lincoln,” Alcott said in the lawsuit, adding that Halftown and Lincoln “have good reason to believe Mr. Bowman has defamed them in other forums on other occasions and that he continues to do all he can to sully their names and reputation.”

“This action seeks to put an end to that misconduct once and for all and to recover damages for harms inflicted,” the filing concludes.

The lawsuit, which indicates Bowman joined Facebook in March 2010 and maintains an active presence on the social media outlet, lists several flash-drive exhibits detailing the wording of posts on Jan. 1, 2, 3, 5, 7 and 20 of this year accusing Halftown of domestic terrorism, corruption and criminality, and alleging Lincoln as being a “paid professional liar” who is mainly responsible for injuries he received during a February 2020 protest. Bowman calls for Lincoln’s arrest.

The wording of those postings is included in the lawsuit.

Bowman’s recent Facebook posts followed the Nation’s seizure of a gas station and smoke shop at 126 E. Bayard St. that had been operated by Dustin Parker, a Cayuga Nation member opposed to Halftown. The Nation bought the property a few days before the seizure.

Bowman faces trespass and assault charges related to a contentious protest 23 months ago on Nation property in Seneca Falls. He was hurt during the melee, and has filed a lawsuit against the nation police department.

Bowman said last week he’s confident the trespass and assault charges will be dismissed.

“I stand with Native Americans,” he concluded.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

