Halloween enforcement targets DWI, alcohol sales to minors in New York state

New York State Police and local law enforcement will increase patrols to target impaired and reckless drivers as well as the illegal sale of alcohol to minors during the Halloween weekend.

According to a news release from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, motorists can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols. Law enforcement also will be looking for drivers who using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel. Drivers should also remember to "move over" for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

This special enforcement period runs from Friday, Oct. 28, through Tuesday, Nov. 1.

According to the governor's office, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that Halloween is a particularly deadly night due to the high number of impaired drivers on the roads. Between 2016 and 2020, there were 129 drunk-driving fatalities on Halloween night nationwide. On Halloween night 2020, 68 percent of the fatalities in drunk-driving crashes involved adults ranging in age from 21 and 34. During that same night, 11 pedestrians were killed in drunk-driving crashes.

During last year's enforcement initiative, troopers investigated 566 crashes, including 71 that resulted in injuries and two fatalities. Troopers also arrested 133 people for DWI and issued a total of 7,824 tickets for speeding, distracted driving, and other traffic violations.

"Halloween is a fun night for people of all ages, however, fun can quickly turn to tragedy if done so irresponsibly," New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said in a statement. "If you're not old enough to drink, don't. If your Halloween plans include alcohol, don't get behind the wheel and plan for a safe ride home. Motorists should take extra caution while driving by trick-or-treaters and pedestrians by slowing down and moving over. There's no trick, by following these simple steps you could save your life or someone else's."

Officials recommend these tips to prevent impaired driving:

• Plan a safe way home before the fun begins

• Before drinking, designate a sober driver

• If you're impaired, use a taxi or ride sharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation

• Use your community's sober ride program

• If you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired on the road, don't hesitate to contact local law enforcement

• If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.