Hochul approves legislation setting up statewide rape kit tracking system

Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation meant to help sexual assault survivors track evidence collection kits.

A news release from the governor's office said Thursday Hochul signed off on establishing a statewide electronic tracking system for sexual offense evidence collection kits, commonly referred to as rape kits. The tracking system is intended to ensure all survivors of sexual assault will have access to information on the status and location of their kits.

"Survivors of sexual assault deserve support, compassion, agency, and justice, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to deliver the accountability they deserve," Hochul said in the news release. "This new tracking system will be a critical tool to empower survivors with the ability to track these kits, and supports our overall efforts to make New York State safer and more supportive for all. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services system will track kits from the point they are collected by law enforcement and their subsequent testing by crime labs as evidence."

This system complements the tracking system which will be available to survivors who choose not to submit to law enforcement but whose kits are to be stored by the New York State Office of Victim Services for 20 years, the release said.

New York's victim services office is responsible for storing sexual offense evidence collection kits not released to law enforcement. The state is required under public health law to store kits for a 20-year period.

"I want to thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in providing support for survivors of sexual assault," Steven A. Nigrelli, acting New York State Police superintendent, said in the release. "This new tracking system will ensure that survivors have access to updates about the evidence kit collected in their case, and will hold medical providers, forensic laboratories and law enforcement accountable to ensure the kits are processed in a timely manner."